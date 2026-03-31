Motherhood not dependent on nature of employment: Orissa High Court slams denial of maternity leave to guest faculty

Orissa High Court said that the relief to the permanent employees and refusal to the temporary employees will create discrimination. (Image generated using AI)

The Orissa High Court recently set aside an order rejecting a university faculty member’s request for maternity leave on the ground that she was a temporary employee, observing that the motherhood of a woman employee does not depend upon the nature of her employment.

Justice Aditya Kumar Mohapatra remanded the matter to the university concerned to reconsider the claim of the petitioner and pass a necessary order within four weeks.

“The motherhood of the female employee does not depend upon the nature of her employment, i.e., whether she is a permanent employee or a temporary/contractual employee. Granting such relief to the permanent employees and refusal thereof to the temporary/contractual employees will create discrimination among the female employees,” the March 25 order noted.