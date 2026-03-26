Can a reasonable job expectation override guidelines? Orissa High Court rules on age limit of 32 for ‘Sikshya Sahayak’ posts

Mere expectation on a candidate’s part, even if based on past practice, does not confer any enforceable right to challenge a subsequent notification, the Orissa High Court held. (Image generated using AI)

Orissa High Court teacher recruitment news: The Orissa High Court recently dismissed a plea challenging the state government’s notification revising the upper age limit for the Sikshya Sahayak (teachers) post, observing that legitimate expectation cannot override statutory provisions governing public employment.

Justice Chittaranjan Dash rejected the plea filed by petitioners who claimed eligibility for engagement as Sikshya Sahayak under the prevailing guidelines, which prescribed the upper age limit as 42 years till 2013 but was revised to 32 years in 2016.

Justice Chittaranjan Dash pointed out that the recruitment process pertains to the year 2016-2017 and considerable time has elapsed thereafter. Justice Chittaranjan Dash pointed out that the recruitment process pertains to the year 2016-2017 and considerable time has elapsed thereafter.

“Legitimate expectation cannot override statutory provisions governing public employment. Once the eligibility criteria are prescribed in accordance with the prevailing statutory framework, the same must be given effect to,” the court noted on March 20.