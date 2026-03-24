86 and fighting for his home: Orissa High Court backs elderly father evicted by son, says he’s entitled to ‘security, dignity’

Orissa High Court news: Observing that senior citizens should be able to live with security and dignity, the Orissa High Court recently backed an 86-year-old father who wished to spend the rest of his life at his ancestral home after being forced out by his youngest son.
Justice Ananda Chandra Behera noted that the sub-divisional tribunal had previously directed the son to live peacefully and hand over the ground floor of the house to the father.
Justice Ananda Chandra Behera was hearing two writ petitions filed separately by the son and the father.
“…the present age of the father Babaji Charan Sahoo is 86 years, and he is extremely old, and his wife has expired, and when the primary object of the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007 is to give social justice to parents and senior citizens..,” the high court said in its March 17 order.
He later stayed with his eldest son for some time and is presently living with his second son in Bhubaneswar.
The father alleged torture and humiliation at the hands of his youngest son.
He further stated that he had purchased certain lands in the name of his son, seeking revocation and restoration of title in his own name.
Subsequently, the tribunal, in its order dated August 7, 2025, directed the son to vacate the ground floor of the said house for the safe living of his father and hand over possession by August 22, 2025.
The tribunal also directed both parties to live peacefully and restrained the son from abusing or threatening his father, while directing him to show due respect.
Aggrieved by this order, both the son and the father filed separate writ petitions before the Orissa High Court.
‘Law to ensure social justice to parents’
The Orissa High Court pointed out that the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007, is beneficial legislation that must be interpreted purposively to advance its objective of ensuring social justice, security, and dignity of senior citizens.
The court noted that the father, aged 86 years and widowed, was entitled to live in his parental house with security and dignity, and found that the tribunal’s order was in line with the object of the statute.
The high court noted that the order sheet of the case was prepared based on the submissions of the counsels of both father and son, where it was mentioned that the son is living with his family on the first floor, while the old father is eager to stay to spend the rest of his life in his parental properties.
The Orissa High Court found no justification for making any interference with the order passed by the tribunal.
The high court noted that the tribunal’s order was focused on the protection, security and dignity of the senior citizen father.
It was mentioned that Section 16 of the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007, provides a statutory appellate forum to a senior citizen like Babaji Charan Sahu to challenge the previous order passed by the sub-collector.
The high court dismissed the plea of the elderly man, pointing out that bypassing the statutory appellate forum cannot be entertained under the law.
Both the pleas filed by the son and father stand dismissed.
Richa Sahay is a Legal Correspondent for The Indian Express, where she focuses on simplifying the complexities of the Indian judicial system. A law postgraduate, she leverages her advanced legal education to bridge the gap between technical court rulings and public understanding, ensuring that readers stay informed about the rapidly evolving legal landscape.
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