86 and fighting for his home: Orissa High Court backs elderly father evicted by son, says he’s entitled to ‘security, dignity’

The elderly man was staying with his youngest son, Himanshu, at his ancestral residence in Baramunda, but he was forced to leave the house, the Orissa High Court found. (Image generated using AI)

Orissa High Court news: Observing that senior citizens should be able to live with security and dignity, the Orissa High Court recently backed an 86-year-old father who wished to spend the rest of his life at his ancestral home after being forced out by his youngest son.

Justice Ananda Chandra Behera noted that the sub-divisional tribunal had previously directed the son to live peacefully and hand over the ground floor of the house to the father.

Justice Ananda Chandra Behera was hearing two writ petitions filed separately by the son and the father. Justice Ananda Chandra Behera was hearing two writ petitions filed separately by the son and the father.

“…the present age of the father Babaji Charan Sahoo is 86 years, and he is extremely old, and his wife has expired, and when the primary object of the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007 is to give social justice to parents and senior citizens..,” the high court said in its March 17 order.