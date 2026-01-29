Orissa High Court says public hearing notice for environmental projects need not be announced by ‘beat of drums’

The Orissa High Court said that the mode of publication of the public notice should be advertised in a major national daily and one regional vernacular daily and not announced through "beat of drums". (Image generated using AI)
A bench comprising Chief Justice Harish Tandon and Justice Murahari Sri Raman was hearing the PIL filed by one Prasannajit Nayak and others seeking cancellation of a public hearing and dismissed the same
“We could not persuade ourselves to the contention of the petitioner that the notice of the public hearing must also be pasted in a conspicuous portion of the panchayat office or by beat of drums,” the bench said on January 21.
Vineet Upadhyay is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, where he leads specialized coverage of the Indian judicial system.
Expertise
Specialized Legal Authority: Vineet has spent the better part of his career analyzing the intricacies of the law. His expertise lies in "demystifying" judgments from the Supreme Court of India, various High Courts, and District Courts. His reporting covers a vast spectrum of legal issues, including:
Constitutional & Civil Rights: Reporting on landmark rulings regarding privacy, equality, and state accountability.
Criminal Justice & Enforcement: Detailed coverage of high-profile cases involving the Enforcement Directorate (ED), NIA, and POCSO matters.
Consumer Rights & Environmental Law: Authoritative pieces on medical negligence compensation, environmental protection (such as the "living person" status of rivers), and labor rights.
Over a Decade of Professional Experience: Prior to joining The Indian Express, he served as a Principal Correspondent/Legal Reporter for The Times of India and held significant roles at The New Indian Express. His tenure has seen him report from critical legal hubs, including Delhi and Uttarakhand. ... Read More