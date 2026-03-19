Orissa High Court greenlights major road plan in Bhubaneswar, clears eviction: Why squatters couldn’t stall safety project

The judgment places the dispute within the broader context of Bhubaneswar’s rapid expansion amid increasing pressure on public land, the Orissa High Court noted. (Image generated using AI)

Orissa High Court news: In a ruling with far-reaching implications for urban infrastructure and land rights, the Orissa High Court upheld the realignment of a major arterial road in Bhubaneswar and authorised the state to proceed with the eviction of occupants on government land, holding that “encroachers are trespassers” who cannot obstruct public development projects.

A bench of Chief Justice Harish Tandon and Justice Murahari Sri Raman was hearing two competing public interest litigations (PILs) that pitted road safety and urban expansion against claims of tribal displacement.

“The law never comes to the aid of the person who, without authority of law, illegally squats on the property of the Government. A person who unauthorisedly possesses the property cannot be heard to say that he has a constitutional or statutory right to occupy such Government property,” the court said on March 18.