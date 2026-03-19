Orissa High Court greenlights major road plan in Bhubaneswar, clears eviction: Why squatters couldn’t stall safety project

Orissa High Court news: In a ruling with far-reaching implications for urban infrastructure and land rights, the Orissa High Court upheld the realignment of a major arterial road in Bhubaneswar and authorised the state to proceed with the eviction of occupants on government land, holding that “encroachers are trespassers” who cannot obstruct public development projects.
A bench of Chief Justice Harish Tandon and Justice Murahari Sri Raman was hearing two competing public interest litigations (PILs) that pitted road safety and urban expansion against claims of tribal displacement.
“The law never comes to the aid of the person who, without authority of law, illegally squats on the property of the Government. A person who unauthorisedly possesses the property cannot be heard to say that he has a constitutional or statutory right to occupy such Government property,” the court said on March 18.
As it is found that the petitioners are seeking to protect the rank encroachers, the illegal possession cannot be permitted to be continued, that too, under the order of the court, as it is the bounden duty of the court to ensure that such wrongdoers are discouraged at every stage and not permitted to prolong the litigation, the bench noted.
1 road, 2 PILs and opposing claims
The controversy revolved around a 200-foot-wide masterplan road connecting the Institute of Mathematics to Ekamra Kanan via Infocity in Khordha district.
PIL 1: Tribal residents oppose realignment
Villagers from Chunukoli, claiming to represent Adivasi communities, challenged the project alleging illegal deviation from the original 2018 Comprehensive Development Plan (CDP), threat of eviction and demolition of homes and community structures and violation of protections under the Forest Rights Act.
They sought quashing of the revised alignment and restraint on eviction without due process.
PIL 2: Citizen seeks completion of road
A second petitioner took the opposite stance, urging the court to resume stalled construction halted due to litigation, address traffic congestion and accident risks and prevent cost escalation and public inconvenience.
The court tagged both petitions, recognising the direct conflict between development urgency and displacement concerns.
Chief Justice Harish Tandon and Justice Murahari Sri Raman noted that the writ petition filed by the petitioners suppressed several material facts.
Why road was being realigned
The state justified the 2023 realignment on technical and safety grounds.
The original alignment had a dangerous sharp curve, increasing accident risk.
Engineers recommended a minimum curve radius of 200 metres and design speed of 50 kmph.
The revised plan ensured better traffic flow, safer navigation and minimal demolition of structures.
Authorities also argued that the project would largely utilise government land, reducing private and forest land impact.
Public infrastructure over encroachment claims
Article 19(1)(e) of the Constitution envisages that all citizens shall have the right to reside and settle in any part of the territory of India, the court held.
Nevertheless, it would not mean to reside and settle in any part of the territory of India without due acknowledgement under law, i.e., unauthorisedly.
The process of writ cannot be used/abused for stalling developmental activity.
The writ petition filed by the petitioners is replete with suppression of material facts.
Many attempts were made to evict the encroachers from the occupation of government land by way of instituting execution proceedings before the civil court.
Yet the petitioners succeeded in their evil design by filing the writ petition through dubious means, knowing fully well that their applications had been rejected for want of material being placed before the competent authority in terms of requirement under the Forest Dwellers Act.
Apart from this, certain petitioners are required to be evicted by virtue of decree passed against them.
Thus, it is a case of definite abuse of the process of court, justice and is a motivated attempt based on falsehood to misguide the court.
The competent authorities are required to act quickly and ensure that the procedure established in law should not defeat justice to the citizens.
The larger interest of the public is of paramount consideration, rather than the interest of a few, that too encroachers/squatters.
Can’t use Forest Dwellers Act to hinder development
The Forest Dwellers Act, 2006, cannot be used as a tool to hinder development and the construction of roads for the safety of the common citizens.
The Act does not pose restrictions to development in a prohibitive sense, but mandates a specific, legally binding process that must be followed before forest land can be diverted for any project, including road construction.
This process involves the recognition of forest rights and, crucially, the free, prior, and informed consent of the grama sabha.
Failure to adhere to these provisions can and often does lead to legal challenges, project delays, and even abandonment, effectively hindering the progress until compliance is achieved.
Court flags larger urban crisis
The judgment situates the dispute within a broader context, including Bhubaneswar’s rapid urban expansion, rising traffic congestion and accident risks and increasing pressure on public land and infrastructure
Quoting earlier Supreme Court rulings, the bench observed that road safety is integral to the right to life under Article 21.
Vineet Upadhyay is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, where he leads specialized coverage of the Indian judicial system.
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