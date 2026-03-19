Raising the bar: Orissa High Court orders accused to buy library books after lawyer’s silence leads to arrest warrant

The Orissa High Court directed the accused to pay Rs 1000 to the Kodala Bar Association for purchasing new books for the Bar library. (AI-generated image)

Orissa High Court news: In a unique blend of reformative justice and legal accountability, the Orissa High Court recently quashed a non-bailable warrant against an accused who missed a court date due to his lawyer’s failure to communicate.

While acknowledging the “counsel’s lapse,” Justice Sanjeeb K Panigrahi didn’t let the petitioner off entirely for violating the court’s schedule and imposed a constructive penalty.

The court directed the accused to deposit Rs 1,000 with the Kodala Bar Association, specifically for the purchase of new books for the Bar library.

“In addition, the petitioner shall deposit a sum of Rs 1,000 (rupees one thousand only) as cost for violating the court’s order, in favour of the Kodala Bar Association. The said amount shall be utilised for the purpose of purchasing books in the Bar Library,” the Orissa High Court said in its March 18 order.