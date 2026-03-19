Raising the bar: Orissa High Court orders accused to buy library books after lawyer’s silence leads to arrest warrant

Orissa High Court news: In a unique blend of reformative justice and legal accountability, the Orissa High Court recently quashed a non-bailable warrant against an accused who missed a court date due to his lawyer’s failure to communicate.
While acknowledging the “counsel’s lapse,” Justice Sanjeeb K Panigrahi didn’t let the petitioner off entirely for violating the court’s schedule and imposed a constructive penalty.
The court directed the accused to deposit Rs 1,000 with the Kodala Bar Association, specifically for the purchase of new books for the Bar library.
“In addition, the petitioner shall deposit a sum of Rs 1,000 (rupees one thousand only) as cost for violating the court’s order, in favour of the Kodala Bar Association. The said amount shall be utilised for the purpose of purchasing books in the Bar Library,” the Orissa High Court said in its March 18 order.
Justice Sanjeeb K Panigrahi noted that the man’s counsel submitted that his client was granted bail by a January 2022 order and had been regularly attending the court on each date of posting of the case.
The high court was hearing the plea of one K Bhajaram Patra, who stated that he missed appearing in the court due to non-communication by his conducting counsel.
‘Move for bail in 15 days’
This court allowed the plea of the petitioner and, accordingly, the non-bailable warrant order issued to the petitioner in November 2025 is quashed.
The petitioner is directed to surrender before the trial court concerned in the case and move for bail within a period of fifteen working days.
If the petitioner seeks bail, then the said trial court should release him on bail with some stringent conditions.
The receipt showing the deposit of the cost of Rs 1000 by the petitioner should be presented before the trial court over the matter
‘Undertakes to appear without fail’
Appearing for the petitioner, advocate Sanjib Kumar Bhanjadeo submitted that his client was granted bail by an order of January 2022 and had been regularly attending the court on each date of posting of the case.
Bhanjadeo further claimed that, however, on November 24, 2025, the petitioner could not remain present in court due to noncommunication by the conducting counsel.
He then emphasised that the trial court issued the order of a non-bailable warrant against the petitioner.
He further submitted that the petitioner undertakes to co-operate till the end of the trial and appear before the trial court on each date of posting of the case without fail.
‘Plant, maintain 50 saplings of mango, neem, tamarind’
The Orissa High Court recently granted bail to an accused, imposing conditions requiring him to plant 50 saplings of mango, neem, tamarind and other local varieties in and around his village and to file an affidavit assuring to maintain them for a period of two years.
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Justice Sanjeeb K Panigrahi was hearing the plea filed by an accused, Pintu Mallick, who was in custody since September for allegedly attacking two persons with a knife, who sustained grievous injuries and were admitted to the hospital.
“The Petitioner shall plant 50 saplings of local variety like mango, neem, tamarind, etc. in and around his village over the Government land/ community land/ private land, if it is in the possession of the Petitioner or his family members,” the high court said.
The high court, in its December 24 order, directed the district nursery to extend the “helping hand” to the accused and supply the sapling and instructed the revenue authority to assist the accused in identifying the location for plantation of the saplings if the land is not available.
Richa Sahay is a Legal Correspondent for The Indian Express, where she focuses on simplifying the complexities of the Indian judicial system. A law postgraduate, she leverages her advanced legal education to bridge the gap between technical court rulings and public understanding, ensuring that readers stay informed about the rapidly evolving legal landscape.
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