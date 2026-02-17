Orissa High Court warns against ‘sweeping roping in’ of in-laws in dowry cases: ‘Criminal law not retaliation instrument’

The Orissa High Court said that matrimonial prosecutions rarely present themselves in clean or uncomplicated form and are born out of broken relationships, emotional hurt, and deeply personal grievances. (Image generated using AI)

The Orissa High Court has quashed a criminal proceeding against the in-laws in a case of dowry harassment and cruelty and said that such “sweeping roping in” of the husband’s entire family without specific overt acts constitutes an abuse of the legal process.

Justice Sanjeeb K Panigrahi has allowed the proceedings against the husband and said that the court must be careful of the fact that cruelty within marriage may not always be visible or neatly documented, yet equally be mindful that criminal law cannot be allowed to become an instrument of retaliation or pressure.

“Such sweeping roping in of the husband’s entire family, on vague allegations, has been consistently disapproved by various precedents of the Supreme Court,” the court observed on February 13.