Orissa High Court warns against ‘sweeping roping in’ of in-laws in dowry cases: ‘Criminal law not retaliation instrument’

The Orissa High Court said that matrimonial prosecutions rarely present themselves in clean or uncomplicated form and are born out of broken relationships, emotional hurt, and deeply personal grievances. (Image generated using AI)
Justice Sanjeeb K Panigrahi has allowed the proceedings against the husband and said that the court must be careful of the fact that cruelty within marriage may not always be visible or neatly documented, yet equally be mindful that criminal law cannot be allowed to become an instrument of retaliation or pressure.
“Such sweeping roping in of the husband’s entire family, on vague allegations, has been consistently disapproved by various precedents of the Supreme Court,” the court observed on February 13.
Many a time, victims of abuse continue to engage in everyday social activities, either under compulsion or in denial of their trauma, said Justice Sanjeeb K Panigrahi. (Image enhanced using AI)
Acknowledging the complication of matrimonial disputes, the order added that in such matters, the courts are confronted with two sharply opposed versions of the same marriage, each claiming to be the truth.
“In such situations, the line between genuine suffering and overstatement can easily blur,” Justice Panigrahi stated.
Jagriti Rai works with The Indian Express, where she writes from the vital intersection of law, gender, and society. Working on a dedicated legal desk, she focuses on translating complex legal frameworks into relatable narratives, exploring how the judiciary and legislative shifts empower and shape the consciousness of citizens in their daily lives.
Expertise
Socio-Legal Specialization: Jagriti brings a critical, human-centric perspective to modern social debates. Her work focuses on how legal developments impact gender rights, marginalized communities, and individual liberties.
Diverse Editorial Background: With over 4 years of experience in digital and mainstream media, she has developed a versatile reporting style. Her previous tenures at high-traffic platforms like The Lallantop and Dainik Bhaskar provided her with deep insights into the information needs of a diverse Indian audience.
Academic Foundations:
Post-Graduate in Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), India’s premier media training institute.
Master of Arts in Ancient History from Banaras Hindu University (BHU), providing her with the historical and cultural context necessary to analyze long-standing social structures and legal evolutions. ... Read More