Long legal battle ‘worsens bitterness’, eats judicial time: Orissa High Court quashes dowry case

The Orissa High Court was hearing a plea to quash FIR in dowry harassment case. (Image generated using AI)

Orissa High Court news: The Orissa High Court has quashed a decade-old criminal proceeding involving allegations of marital cruelty and dowry demand, emphasising that the prolonged litigation in matrimonial matters not only aggravates “bitterness” between the parties but also results in “unnecessary consumption of judicial time”.

Justice Sanjeeb K Panigarhi was hearing a plea seeking to quash decade-old criminal proceedings initiated under allegations pertaining to the demand of dowry and cruelty.

“Prolonged adversarial litigation in matrimonial matters not only aggravates bitterness between the parties but also results in unnecessary consumption of judicial time,” the Orissa High Court said on April 10.