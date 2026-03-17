Orissa High Court says Hindu ‘mutt’ a judicial persona with legal rights, settles decades-old Puri land row

Orissa High Court news: In a ruling on religious endowment property disputes, the Orissa High Court has reiterated that a ‘mutt’ (monastery) under the Hindu law is not merely a spiritual institution but a juristic entity capable of owning and enforcing legal rights.
Justice Ananda Chandra Behera, in a detailed 36-page judgment, allowed a second appeal filed by Dibyadham Jogashram and its secretary, setting aside a 2015 appellate court order that had granted its title and possession to the Mahant of Emar Mutt.
Justice Ananda Chandra Behera set aside a 2015 appellate court order that had granted title and possession to the Mahant of Emar Mutt.
“A math like an idol is, in Hindu Law, a judicial persona capable of acquiring, holding and vindicating legal rights through the medium of some human agency,” the Orissa High Court said on March 10, referring to a precedent, underlining the distinct legal identity of such institutions.
Vineet Upadhyay is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, where he leads specialized coverage of the Indian judicial system.
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