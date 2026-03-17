Orissa High Court says Hindu ‘mutt’ a judicial persona with legal rights, settles decades-old Puri land row

The eviction claim was based on alleged tenancy, but both the trial court and the first appellate court found no proof of the same, the Orissa High Court stated. (Image generated using AI)

Orissa High Court news: In a ruling on religious endowment property disputes, the Orissa High Court has reiterated that a ‘mutt’ (monastery) under the Hindu law is not merely a spiritual institution but a juristic entity capable of owning and enforcing legal rights.

Justice Ananda Chandra Behera, in a detailed 36-page judgment, allowed a second appeal filed by Dibyadham Jogashram and its secretary, setting aside a 2015 appellate court order that had granted its title and possession to the Mahant of Emar Mutt.

Justice Ananda Chandra Behera set aside a 2015 appellate court order that had granted title and possession to the Mahant of Emar Mutt. Justice Ananda Chandra Behera set aside a 2015 appellate court order that had granted title and possession to the Mahant of Emar Mutt.

“A math like an idol is, in Hindu Law, a judicial persona capable of acquiring, holding and vindicating legal rights through the medium of some human agency,” the Orissa High Court said on March 10, referring to a precedent, underlining the distinct legal identity of such institutions.