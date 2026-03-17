Orissa High Court says Hindu ‘mutt’ a judicial persona with legal rights, settles decades-old Puri land row

Mutt property case: Orissa High Court rules that a ‘mutt‘ (monastery) is a juristic entity, restoring trial court findings and rejecting the mahant’s personal title claim.

Written by: Vineet Upadhyay
4 min readNew DelhiMar 17, 2026 01:06 PM IST
orissa high cout hindu math tenancyThe eviction claim was based on alleged tenancy, but both the trial court and the first appellate court found no proof of the same, the Orissa High Court stated. (Image generated using AI)
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Orissa High Court news: In a ruling on religious endowment property disputes, the Orissa High Court has reiterated that a ‘mutt’ (monastery) under the Hindu law is not merely a spiritual institution but a juristic entity capable of owning and enforcing legal rights.

Justice Ananda Chandra Behera, in a detailed 36-page judgment, allowed a second appeal filed by Dibyadham Jogashram and its secretary, setting aside a 2015 appellate court order that had granted its title and possession to the Mahant of Emar Mutt.

Justice A C Behera orissa high court math judicial persona Justice Ananda Chandra Behera set aside a 2015 appellate court order that had granted title and possession to the Mahant of Emar Mutt.

“A math like an idol is, in Hindu Law, a judicial persona capable of acquiring, holding and vindicating legal rights through the medium of some human agency,” the Orissa High Court said on March 10, referring to a precedent, underlining the distinct legal identity of such institutions.

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Decades-old property dispute in Puri

  • The dispute concerns a parcel of land in Chakratirtha, Puri, claimed by Emar Mutt, through its mahant (plaintiff), and Dibyadham Jogashram, a registered society (defendant).
  • According to the plaintiff, the property was purchased by Emar Mutt via a registered sale deed dated July 26, 1930.
  • The mutt remained in possession.
  • A tenant stopped paying rent in 1987, leading to eviction proceedings and eventually a civil suit filed on June 21, 1999.
  • The defendants, however, claimed continuous possession since 1947, running a yoga and spiritual institution.
  • The mutation of the property in their favour in 1993 was upheld in an appeal in 1998.
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Key legal findings

1. Suit not maintainable: Filed in personal capacity

  • The court found a fundamental flaw in the plaintiff’s case, including that the mahant claimed the property belonged to Emar Mutt.
  • Yet, the suit sought the declaration of his personal title, not that of the mutt.
  • This, the high court held, rendered the suit legally untenable.
  • “When the property is claimed to belong to the Math, the Mahant cannot seek the declaration of his own title,” the court noted.

2. Failure to prove landlord-tenant relationship

  • The eviction claim was based on alleged tenancy.
  • However, both the trial court and the first appellate court found no proof of tenancy.
  • The high court held that without establishing such a relationship, an eviction cannot be granted

3. No proof of title documents

  • The plaintiff’s claim relied on ekpadiya (tenancy grant) and jamabandi (tenancy record)
  • But crucially, no such documents were produced or proven in court.
  • The court held that a party must succeed on the strength of its own title — not on the weakness of the opponent’s case.

4. Suit barred by limitation

  • The court also ruled the suit time-barred, stating that the cause of action arose in May–June 1992. The suit was filed in June 1999.
  • Under Article 58 of the Limitation Act, a declaration suit must be filed within three years
  • Filing the case nearly seven years later rendered it legally unsustainable.

Trial court’s findings restored

  • The trial court had earlier concluded that Dibyadham Jogashram was in continuous possession since 1947.
  • The plaintiff failed to establish title or tenancy.
  • The suit lacked cause of action and maintainability.
  • These findings now stand reaffirmed.
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Appeal allowed; appellate court order set aside

  • Allowing a second appeal on March 10, 2026, Justice Behera set aside the First Appellate Court’s 2015 judgment, which had granted title and recovery of possession to the mahant of Emar Mutt.
  • The high court, instead, restored the trial court’s decision dated March 27, 2010 (decree dated April 9, 2010), which had dismissed the suit filed by Mahant Rajagopal Ramanuj Das.

Vineet Upadhyay
Vineet Upadhyay

Vineet Upadhyay is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, where he leads specialized coverage of the Indian judicial system. Expertise Specialized Legal Authority: Vineet has spent the better part of his career analyzing the intricacies of the law. His expertise lies in "demystifying" judgments from the Supreme Court of India, various High Courts, and District Courts. His reporting covers a vast spectrum of legal issues, including: Constitutional & Civil Rights: Reporting on landmark rulings regarding privacy, equality, and state accountability. Criminal Justice & Enforcement: Detailed coverage of high-profile cases involving the Enforcement Directorate (ED), NIA, and POCSO matters. Consumer Rights & Environmental Law: Authoritative pieces on medical negligence compensation, environmental protection (such as the "living person" status of rivers), and labor rights. Over a Decade of Professional Experience: Prior to joining The Indian Express, he served as a Principal Correspondent/Legal Reporter for The Times of India and held significant roles at The New Indian Express. His tenure has seen him report from critical legal hubs, including Delhi and Uttarakhand. ... Read More

 

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