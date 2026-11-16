Orissa High Court denies Philippine mother custody of 3-year-old, grants daily video calls

The Orissa High Court has recently denied the three-year-old minor girl’s custody to her Philippine mother, saying that, being a citizen of the Philippines, she is working for her livelihood in Vietnam, and there is no other person who could look after the child while she is away to discharge her professional duties. However, the court granted the mother daily video calls and ordered the father to fund her visits in India.

The daughter was born to a petitioner-Philippine mother and an Indian father in 2023, who were in a live-in relationship at that time, and they later separated. The mother had to return to the Philippines as her visa expired, and her extension was rejected.

Acting on a habeas corpus plea filed by the mother, a bench of Chief Justice Harish Tandon and Justice Chittaranjan Dash said, “One of the factors that cannot be overlooked is that the petitioner, being a citizen of the Philippines, is working for her livelihood in Vietnam, and there is no other person who could look after the child while she is away to discharge her professional duties.”

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Pointing out that the child, since a few months after birth, is admittedly living with the grandparents who are taking care of her, the ruling said, “Uprooting the child from the settled position could invite a cascading effect on her.”

‘Grandparents love grandchild more than their own children’

The court observed that, undisputedly, the petitioner has other children from the first marriage, and the children are staying in the Philippines; therefore, it would not be conducive to the development of the child to stay in another country when she is admittedly a citizen of this country.

On the mother’s contention that the child is not being taken care of properly in the grandparents’ custody, the court remarked, “In Indian society, the grandparents also play a very important role in the overall development of a child, and it is commonly said that they love the grandchild more than their own children.”

The court also noted that the photographs do not reveal that the child is facing any psychological problem and that the child appears to be happy in all respects.

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Custody battle between Philippine mother and Indian father

The petitioner is a Philippine citizen, and she filed a habeas corpus petition to produce her minor daughter before the court and grant her custody in her favour. The dispute arose over the minor girl, who was born in Bengaluru in 2023 to a Philippine mother and an Indian father, who were in a live-in relationship. Following a strained relationship, which the mother alleged was due to the father concealing an earlier marriage and child, the couple separated.

She stated that when her Indian visa expired and her extension was rejected, she returned to the Philippines and eventually moved to Vietnam. Meanwhile, the child, who holds Indian citizenship and an Indian passport, she claimed, was left in the care of her paternal grandparents in Odisha, while the father frequently traveled for his job in Singapore and Bengaluru.

Thereafter, the mother filed a plea before the high court seeking custody of her daughter, alleging that she was being denied video calls and that the grandparents were not properly caring for the child.

In response, appearing for the father, senior advocate Gautam Mukherji argued that the child was thriving in kindergarten under her grandparents’ care and produced a custody agreement signed by the mother, along with supporting WhatsApp chats. The father maintained that relocating the child to Vietnam with a single working mother who has no local support system, and whose other children from a previous marriage live in the Philippines, would harm the toddler’s welfare.

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Representing the mother, advocates Rajat Kumar Panda, Pravasha Pujaree Parida, Kajal Dalal, Adyasha Das, and Dhananjaya Panda submitted that the agreement was signed under coercion.