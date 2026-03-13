‘All sacrifices of work culminate in knowledge’: Orissa High Court invokes Bhagavad Gita, orders peon’s promotion

Quoting the Bhagavad Gita, the high court said, “Sacrifice performed in knowledge is superior to any mechanical material sacrifice.” (Image generated using AI)

Orissa High Court news: Emphasising the transformative power of education, the Orissa High Court recently invoked passages from the Bhagavad Gita and writings of William Shakespeare, Rabindranath Tagore, and Charles Darwin while directing the promotion of a Group-D peon to a Group-C post with retrospective effect and 50 per cent back wages.

A division bench of Justices Krishna Shripad Dixit and Chittaranjan Dash opened its judgment with a line from Shakespeare’s play ‘Henry VI’: “Ignorance is the curse of God, knowledge is the wing wherewith we fly to heaven….”

The bench was hearing the plea of a Group-D employee, a peon, whose promotion to Group-C was rejected by the Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) concerned.