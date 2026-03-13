‘All sacrifices of work culminate in knowledge’: Orissa High Court invokes Bhagavad Gita, orders peon’s promotion
Hearing the plea of a Group-D peon whose promotion was halted because he had acquired higher education without the authorities' nod, the Orissa High Court also quoted lines from Shakespeare's famous play 'Henry VI'.
Orissa High Court news: Emphasising the transformative power of education, the Orissa High Court recently invoked passages from the Bhagavad Gita and writings of William Shakespeare, Rabindranath Tagore, and Charles Darwin while directing the promotion of a Group-D peon to a Group-C post with retrospective effect and 50 per cent back wages.
A division bench of Justices Krishna Shripad Dixit and Chittaranjan Dash opened its judgment with a line from Shakespeare’s play ‘Henry VI’: “Ignorance is the curse of God, knowledge is the wing wherewith we fly to heaven….”
Justices Krishna Shripad Dixit and Chittaranjan Dash were hearing the plea of a peon whose promotion was rejected by the Departmental Promotion Committee.
The bench was hearing the plea of a Group-D employee, a peon, whose promotion to Group-C was rejected by the Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) concerned.
Quoting the words from the Bhagavad Gita, the high court said in its March 10 order, “Knowledge has always been encouraged, surfing through scriptures. The Bhagavad Gita, in Chapter 4, verse 33, reads: Shreyan Dravya …meaning, O subduer of enemies, sacrifice performed in knowledge is superior to any mechanical material sacrifice. After all, O Parth, all sacrifices of work culminate in knowledge.”
The high court also quoted the words of Rabindranath Tagore from his book ‘Gitanjali’, which says, “Where the mind is without fear, and the head is held high; Where knowledge is free. Where the mind is led forward by thee into ever-widening thought and action into that heaven of freedom, my Father, let my country awake.”
The bench referred to these lines of Tagore while highlighting that if a person makes value addition, he should be encouraged, since such improvement enhances both the standard of living and the quality of job performance.
The high court also quoted the words of Charles Darwin from his book ‘The Descent of Man’, which states: “…To believe that man was aboriginally civilised and then suffered utter degradation in so many regions is to take a pitiably low view of human nature.”
The court referred to Darwin’s words to highlight that the evolutionary history of organisms shows adaptability to changing conditions, and such value addition enhances an individual’s adaptability and flexibility.
Acquiring knowledge forms part of the ethos of this country and, unless the law prohibits or regulates it, the acquisition of educational qualifications cannot be faulted.
If a person makes value addition, he should be encouraged, since such improvement enhances both the standard of living and the quality of job performance.
The Constitution implicitly recognises the pursuit of happiness, which often materialises through value addition such as education or skill development.
No person can be deprived of the benefit of such value addition unless a law expressly provides otherwise.
Availment of study leave is one thing and studying without availing the leave is another.
If a person acquires higher qualifications without availing leave, the rules do not state that such value addition must be ignored.
‘Petitioner’s promotion halted by higher education’
The high court noted that the matter had earlier reached the Supreme Court, which in January 2025 remanded the case to the high court for fresh consideration.
The court further noted that it was not informed of any rule which states that an employee cannot acquire higher qualifications without obtaining permission from the employer.
The court observed that the petitioner had put in long and spotless service in the Group-D cadre and his credentials were not in dispute.
He had staked his claim for promotion to a Group-C post, which was rejected by the DPC in January 2014 solely on the ground that he had acquired the educational qualification required for the higher post without obtaining permission from the employer.
The state and the employer were directed to jointly pay the costs of Rs 25,000 to the petitioner since he had been compelled to pursue this avoidable litigation up to the Supreme Court.
The authority concerned was directed to grant promotion to the petitioner with retrospective effect within eight weeks.
The petitioner was further directed to receive 50 per cent of the back wages, while the remaining portion would be treated as a notional promotion.
The court also clarified that the petitioner would be granted seniority in accordance with the merit list prepared by the DPC.
