Lion v. lamb: Why Orissa High Court slammed ‘mighty’ govt for denying pension to retired watchman after 31-year service

The state, being a model employer, should have acted pragmatically, and should have taken care to verify the relevant records, the Orissa High Court’s order added. (Image generated using AI)

Orissa High Court news: Holding that the right to equality under Article 14 would support the cause of the “lamb” (employee) and the mighty model employer (lion), who exploited the employee for around 31 years, cannot shun its responsibilities, the Orissa High Court has directed the state government to notionally regularise a retired watchman and ensure his pensionary benefits.

Justice Murahari Sri Raman was hearing the plea of a 59-year-old man, a former Daily Labour Roll (DLR) employee, seeking his post-retirement financial security by recognising him as a regular employee.

“The concept of Article 14 of the Constitution of India would pervade to support the cause of the ‘lamb’ (DLR employee) and the mighty model employer (lion) having exploited the petitioner who worked as a watchman for around 31 years since 1984 till his date of superannuation on in February 2015 cannot now shun its responsibility to provide social security measure,” the court said on March 7.