‘Constitution protects retirement benefits’: Orissa High Court directs state to pay 12% interest to former government worker

The Orissa High Court noted that the pendency of disciplinary proceedings, which were ultimately quashed, do not justify denying interest on the delayed settlement. (Image generated using AI)

Orissa High Court news: The Orissa High Court recently held that pension is not a bounty but a constitutional guarantee and retirement benefits are property under the right to property, while directing the government to pay 12 per cent interest to a retired employee for over seven years’ delay in releasing his terminal benefits.

Justices Krishna S Dixit and Chittaranjan Dash were hearing the plea of a retired employee, Debabrata Ray, and found that he had suffered a lot to hold his body and soul together without a pension.

Justices Krishna S Dixit and Chittaranjan Dash observed that the tribunal had failed to properly consider the material aspects of the case. Justices Krishna S Dixit and Chittaranjan Dash observed that the tribunal had failed to properly consider the material aspects of the case.

Ray challenged the Cuttack Central Administrative Tribunal’s order of February 24, 2026, that denied him interest on the delayed payment of terminal benefits and the cost of litigation, which he was compelled to fight for years.