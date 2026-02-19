‘Not my principle to pay interest’: Orissa High Court quotes Irish writer, slaps Rs 1 lakh fine on borrower in loan default case

The Orissa High Court opened its February 2 judgment by quoting Irish playwright and politician Richard Brinsley Sheridan. (Image generated using AI)

Orissa High Court news: The Orissa High Court recently dismissed two pleas filed by a borrower company challenging recovery proceedings initiated by the Odisha State Financial Corporation (OSFC) over dues running into several crores.

The division bench comprising Justices Dixit Krishna Shripad and Chittaranjan Dash rejected the company’s challenge and imposed costs of Rs 1 lakh to be paid to OSFC within 30 days while observing that a loud message should go to the unscrupulous borrowers that courts will not come to their rescue.

The court opened its February 2 judgment by quoting Richard Brinsley Sheridan, an Irish dramatist who, when asked to pay his dues, said, “It is not my interest to pay the principal, nor my principle to pay the interest.”