Police outpost, 24×7 patrol: Orissa High Court issues 14-point safety mandate for NLU after ‘student kidnapping’ case

Orissa High Court news: The Orissa High Court on February 12 issued a comprehensive set of directions to strengthen safety and security measures at the National Law University Odisha (NLUO) while expressing concern over recurring incidents involving allegations of intimidation or unlawful interference with students in and around the campus.

Justice Sanjeeb K Panigrahi passed the directions while quashing criminal proceedings involving allegations of kidnapping and misconduct involving NLUO students after the parties informed the court that they had amicably settled the dispute.

“Institutions of higher learning must remain spaces of safety, dignity, and intellectual freedom. Any trend of lawlessness, vigilantism, or disorder in and around the campus environment not only jeopardizes students’ welfare but also undermines the institutional ethos,” the court said.