May vs Must: Orissa High Court acquits 3 men in 28-year-old murder of widow, slams ‘suspicion-based’ conviction

Without other supporting evidence, the discovery of the body in the canal by itself cannot be treated as an incriminating circumstance, the Orissa High Court stated. (Image generated using AI)

Orissa High Court widow murder acquittal: The Orissa High Court recently set aside the conviction of three persons in the murder of a 70-year-old woman in 1998, observing that although there was material which raised suspicion that the convict may have committed the offence, unless the ‘may’ becomes a ‘must,’ it would not be safe to hold the person conclusively guilty.

A bench of Justices Manash Ranjan Pathak and Sashikanta Mishra allowed the plea filed by the three individuals and set aside their convictions and sentences. Of the three acquitted, one person had been convicted under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the other two had been convicted under IPC Section 414 (assisting in concealment of stolen property).