‘High risk’: Orissa High Court allows minor rape survivor kidnapped twice to opt against abortion of 31-week pregnancy

The medical report said terminating the pregnancy carried the risk of delivery of a dead baby, which would pose a greater risk to the mother than continuation of the pregnancy. (AI-generated image)

Orissa High Court news: Respecting the decision of a 16-year-old rape survivor and her mother to carry a 31-week pregnancy to term after medical boards warned that termination at such an advanced stage could pose serious risks, including maternal death, the Orissa High Court recently allowed the minor to continue the pregnancy.

Justice B P Routray pointed out in the May 8 order that in the case of a minor carrying a pregnancy, the opinion of her parents or legal guardian “matters” in choosing the legal route with respect to termination, even at an advanced stage, subject to the risk to the health and life of the carrying mother.