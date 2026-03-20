‘Gross negligence’: 24 years after toddler’s death, Orissa High Court upholds conviction of ‘unqualified’ medical doctor

Evidence also shows that he was carrying on medical practice in the locality and administering medicines and injections without any qualification, said the Orissa High Court. (Image generated using AI)
Justice Sibo Sankar Mishra was hearing a criminal appeal pending since 2002 and ruled that the accused’s conduct amounted to “gross negligence” under Section 304A (causing the death of any person by a rash or negligent act not amounting to culpable homicide) of the Indian Penal Code.
The appellant was not a qualified medical practitioner, the Orissa High Court said. (Image enhanced using AI)
“A person who undertakes medical treatment without the requisite knowledge or qualification exposes human life to serious risk and dangerous conduct resulted in loss of human life,” the court said on March 17.
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Such conduct, in the opinion of this court, clearly amounts to gross negligence, particularly when the treatment was administered to a child of tender age.
No intent to kill, but clear negligence
While affirming the findings of the trial court, the high court agreed that the prosecution failed to establish intent or knowledge necessary to convict the accused under Section 304 IPC (culpable homicide).
Shortly thereafter, the child’s condition worsened rapidly, leading to unconsciousness and death within a short span of time.
The prosecution relied on eyewitness testimonies of family members present during the administration of injections, which were corroborated by medical evidence and forensic reports detecting chloroquine in the child’s body.
Trial court’s decision
The trial court, on September 5, 2002 came to the conclusion that the prosecution had successfully established that the accused had administered two chloroquine injections to the deceased child, who was suffering from fever and that soon thereafter the child died.
The court relied on the medical evidence of the doctor who conducted the post-mortem examination and the chemical examination report detecting chloroquine in the viscera of the deceased.
The court further found that the accused had been practicing medicine in the locality without possessing any recognised medical qualification and had administered the injections without due care and competence.
However, the court held that the prosecution failed to establish that the accused had any intention to cause death or the knowledge that his act was likely to cause death so as to attract the offence under Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code.
Consequently, holding that the act of the accused amounted to a rash and negligent act causing death, the court convicted the accused under Section 304A IPC and sentenced him to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of two years.
Sentence reduced after two-decade delay
Despite upholding the conviction, the court modified the sentence, taking into account that the appeal had been pending for over two decades.
The accused had already spent nearly 11 months in custody during trial.
The court took into consideration the long pendency of the appeal for more than two decades, the lapse of time since the occurrence, and the fact that the appellant has already undergone a substantial period of custody during investigation and trial.
This court is of the view that the ends of justice would be adequately served if the substantive sentence imposed upon the appellant is confined to the period he has already undergone, while maintaining the conviction recorded by the learned trial court.
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Advocate Satya Narayan Mishra, the Amicus Curiae, appearing for the appellant argued that the accused was providing treatment in the absence of proper medical facilities in the village and had no ill intention.
Vineet Upadhyay is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, where he leads specialized coverage of the Indian judicial system.
Expertise
Specialized Legal Authority: Vineet has spent the better part of his career analyzing the intricacies of the law. His expertise lies in "demystifying" judgments from the Supreme Court of India, various High Courts, and District Courts. His reporting covers a vast spectrum of legal issues, including:
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Over a Decade of Professional Experience: Prior to joining The Indian Express, he served as a Principal Correspondent/Legal Reporter for The Times of India and held significant roles at The New Indian Express. His tenure has seen him report from critical legal hubs, including Delhi and Uttarakhand. ... Read More