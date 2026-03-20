‘Gross negligence’: 24 years after toddler’s death, Orissa High Court upholds conviction of ‘unqualified’ medical doctor

The Orissa High Court was hearing a criminal appeal pending since 2002 and ruled that the accused’s conduct amounted to “gross negligence” resulting in death of a two-year-old child in 2000.

Written by: Vineet Upadhyay
6 min readNew DelhiMar 20, 2026 02:04 PM IST
Evidence also shows that he was carrying on medical practice in the locality and administering medicines and injections without any qualification, said the Orissa High Court.Evidence also shows that he was carrying on medical practice in the locality and administering medicines and injections without any qualification, said the Orissa High Court. (Image generated using AI)
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medical negligence news: The Orissa High Court has upheld the conviction of a man for causing the death of a two-year-old child by administering injections without any medical qualification, holding that untrained individuals undertaking medical treatment pose a grave danger to human life.

Justice Sibo Sankar Mishra was hearing a criminal appeal pending since 2002 and ruled that the accused’s conduct amounted to “gross negligence” under Section 304A (causing the death of any person by a rash or negligent act not amounting to culpable homicide) of the Indian Penal Code.

The appellant was not a qualified medical practitioner, the Orissa High Court said. The appellant was not a qualified medical practitioner, the Orissa High Court said. (Image enhanced using AI)

“A person who undertakes medical treatment without the requisite knowledge or qualification exposes human life to serious risk and dangerous conduct resulted in loss of human life,” the court said on March 17.

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  • The appellant was not a qualified medical practitioner.
  • Evidence also shows that he was carrying on medical practice in the locality and administering medicines and injections to patients without possessing any recognised medical qualification.
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  • Such conduct, in the opinion of this court, clearly amounts to gross negligence, particularly when the treatment was administered to a child of tender age.

No intent to kill, but clear negligence

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  • He administered injections to a vulnerable child.
  • The death occurred immediately after the treatment
  • These factors, the court said, clearly established rash and negligent conduct leading to death.

Child dies after ‘treatment’ by unqualified practitioner

  • The case arose from the death of a two-year-old child in Nuapada district in December 2000, who was suffering from fever suspected to be malaria.
  • The child’s family approached the accused, a local man known in the village for offering medical treatment despite lacking any recognised qualification.
  • Evidence on record showed that the accused examined the child and administered two chloroquine injections.
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  • Shortly thereafter, the child’s condition worsened rapidly, leading to unconsciousness and death within a short span of time.
  • The prosecution relied on eyewitness testimonies of family members present during the administration of injections, which were corroborated by medical evidence and forensic reports detecting chloroquine in the child’s body.

Trial court’s decision

  • The trial court, on September 5, 2002 came to the conclusion that the prosecution had successfully established that the accused had administered two chloroquine injections to the deceased child, who was suffering from fever and that soon thereafter the child died.
  • The court relied on the medical evidence of the doctor who conducted the post-mortem examination and the chemical examination report detecting chloroquine in the viscera of the deceased.
  • The court further found that the accused had been practicing medicine in the locality without possessing any recognised medical qualification and had administered the injections without due care and competence.
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  • However, the court held that the prosecution failed to establish that the accused had any intention to cause death or the knowledge that his act was likely to cause death so as to attract the offence under Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code.
  • Consequently, holding that the act of the accused amounted to a rash and negligent act causing death, the court convicted the accused under Section 304A IPC and sentenced him to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of two years.

Sentence reduced after two-decade delay

  • Despite upholding the conviction, the court modified the sentence, taking into account that the appeal had been pending for over two decades.
  • The accused had already spent nearly 11 months in custody during trial.
  • The incident dated back to 2000.
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  • The court took into consideration the long pendency of the appeal for more than two decades, the lapse of time since the occurrence, and the fact that the appellant has already undergone a substantial period of custody during investigation and trial.
  • This court is of the view that the ends of justice would be adequately served if the substantive sentence imposed upon the appellant is confined to the period he has already undergone, while maintaining the conviction recorded by the learned trial court.

Court flags rural healthcare gaps, but draws firm line

  • Advocate Satya Narayan Mishra, the Amicus Curiae, appearing for the appellant argued that the accused was providing treatment in the absence of proper medical facilities in the village and had no ill intention.
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  • However, the court rejected this as a mitigating justification for unauthorised medical practice.
  • While acknowledging the context of inadequate rural healthcare, the judgment sends a clear message that such gaps cannot legitimize unqualified and dangerous medical interventions.

State’s opposition

  • Sobhan Panigrahi, Additional Standing Counsel for the state supported the judgment of the trial court.
  • He submitted that the evidence clearly establishes that the appellant, though lacking any medical qualification.
  • The counsel said that he was administering medicines and injections to villagers and that such reckless conduct resulted in the death of the minor child.

Vineet Upadhyay
Vineet Upadhyay

Vineet Upadhyay is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, where he leads specialized coverage of the Indian judicial system. Expertise Specialized Legal Authority: Vineet has spent the better part of his career analyzing the intricacies of the law. His expertise lies in "demystifying" judgments from the Supreme Court of India, various High Courts, and District Courts. His reporting covers a vast spectrum of legal issues, including: Constitutional & Civil Rights: Reporting on landmark rulings regarding privacy, equality, and state accountability. Criminal Justice & Enforcement: Detailed coverage of high-profile cases involving the Enforcement Directorate (ED), NIA, and POCSO matters. Consumer Rights & Environmental Law: Authoritative pieces on medical negligence compensation, environmental protection (such as the "living person" status of rivers), and labor rights. Over a Decade of Professional Experience: Prior to joining The Indian Express, he served as a Principal Correspondent/Legal Reporter for The Times of India and held significant roles at The New Indian Express. His tenure has seen him report from critical legal hubs, including Delhi and Uttarakhand. ... Read More

 

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