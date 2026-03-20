‘Gross negligence’: 24 years after toddler’s death, Orissa High Court upholds conviction of ‘unqualified’ medical doctor

Evidence also shows that he was carrying on medical practice in the locality and administering medicines and injections without any qualification, said the Orissa High Court. (Image generated using AI)

medical negligence news: The Orissa High Court has upheld the conviction of a man for causing the death of a two-year-old child by administering injections without any medical qualification, holding that untrained individuals undertaking medical treatment pose a grave danger to human life.

Justice Sibo Sankar Mishra was hearing a criminal appeal pending since 2002 and ruled that the accused’s conduct amounted to “gross negligence” under Section 304A (causing the death of any person by a rash or negligent act not amounting to culpable homicide) of the Indian Penal Code.

The appellant was not a qualified medical practitioner, the Orissa High Court said. (Image enhanced using AI) The appellant was not a qualified medical practitioner, the Orissa High Court said. (Image enhanced using AI)

“A person who undertakes medical treatment without the requisite knowledge or qualification exposes human life to serious risk and dangerous conduct resulted in loss of human life,” the court said on March 17.