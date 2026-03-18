Wrong bench, wrong call: Orissa High Court says judicial order without proper roster assignment ‘illegal’

By declaring roster violations as jurisdictional errors, the Orissa High Court has strengthened internal judicial propriety and drawn a sharp line between Articles 226 and 227. (Image generated using AI)

Orissa High Court news: Clarifying both the scope of writ jurisdiction and the authority of the Chief Justice over case allocation, the Orissa High Court has held that any judicial order passed by a bench lacking proper roster assignment is “per se illegal,” while also reiterating that writ petitions under Article 226 are not maintainable against judicial orders of civil courts.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Harish Tandon and Justice M S Raman delivered the judgment on March 10, setting aside a single judge’s order dated January 9.

Chief Justice Harish Tandon and Justice M S Raman set aside the single judge’s order. Chief Justice Harish Tandon and Justice M S Raman set aside the single judge’s order.

“Once the power under jurisdiction exercised by each of the Judges is assigned by the Chief Justice, usurpation of power de hors such category of cases would relate to an exercise of the jurisdiction without any authority, and, therefore, any order is passed by a Bench having not assigned the Roster/determination is per se illegal,” the high court said.