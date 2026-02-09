Sons don’t lose rights after marriage, why daughters? Orissa HC slams ‘mindless’ denial of compassionate job to woman

The Orissa HC noted that marriage cannot be a bar for daughters to stake claim to compassionate appointment when it is not a disability for sons of a deceased employee. (Image generated using AI)

The Orissa High Court recently directed the state authorities to grant compassionate appointment to the daughter of a deceased government employee whose claim to the job was rejected on the ground that she had married during the pendency of her request.

Allowing the plea, a division bench of Justice Krishna Shripad Dixit and Justice Chittaranjan Dash noted on February 3 that marriage cannot be a bar for daughters to stake claim to compassionate appointment when it is not a disability for sons of a deceased employee.

“If marriage is not a disability for sons of a deceased-employee to stake claim for compassionate appointment, it cannot be a disability for daughters too. An idea otherwise would offend the institutions of society such as family, marriage, etc, as obtaining in the civilized world,” the court said.