MBA graduate with ‘no income’ can’t deny maintenance to working wife, rules Orissa High Court

Orissa High Court news: The Orissa High Court has dismissed a revision petition filed by a husband seeking to set aside a maintenance order, underlining that being an able-bodied husband, he has to be presumed to be capable of earning sufficient money to maintain his wife.

Justice Mruganka Sekhar Sahoo was dealing with a plea of the husband challenging the family court order that awarded a sum of Rs 6,000 per month in maintenance to the wife, who is employed as an assistant revenue inspector. The court noted that the husband has an MBA degree and previously worked for firms such as Harman Company and Wipro.

Justice Mruganka Sekhar Sahoo said the husband produced no proof to deny his employment or income. Justice Mruganka Sekhar Sahoo said the husband produced no proof to deny his employment or income.

“It is apparent that the present petitioner husband, being able-bodied, has to be presumed to be capable of earning sufficient money to maintain his wife; he cannot be heard to say that he is not in a position to earn enough,” the Orissa High Court said on May 4.

Justice Sahoo added that it is a well-settled legal principle that it is the obligation of the husband to maintain his wife and minor children, and he cannot plead inability to maintain his wife due to financial constraint as long as he is able-bodied, educated or capable of earning.

‘No income’

The petitioner challenged a September 2024 judgment of the family court, which directed him to pay Rs 6,000 per month in maintenance to his wife, effective from January 2020.

The husband contended before the Orissa High Court that because his wife is employed as an assistant revenue inspector in Cuttack with a monthly salary of approximately Rs 31,000, she was not entitled to maintenance. He further argued that he currently possesses no income.

The family court, in its order, recorded that the husband has completed his Master’s in engineering and earns from his private job and from a variety store.

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It added that it is the duty of the husband to see to the welfare of the wife and that she is leading a life at par with his. The court continued that in the course of his evidence, he has admitted to his service at Harman Company and Wipro, and is quite capable of earning. As they are staying separately, he is liable to pay maintenance to the petitioner.

Appearing for the petitioner, advocate Rita Singh submitted before the Orissa High Court that the judgment of the family court is erroneous as the court did not appreciate the evidence in its proper perspective.

Court’s findings