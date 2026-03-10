Orissa High Court dismisses plea over ‘police harassment’ after man’s argument with gym owner leads to bad Google review

After the petitioner posted negative Google reviews about the gym, the gym’s owner complained to the police and several police personnel allegedly went to the former’s residence. (Image generated using AI)

Orissa High Court news: The Orissa High Court recently dismissed a petition alleging police harassment after a dispute between a gym member and the owner of the fitness centre escalated, necessitating police intervention.

The court held that it would not exercise its jurisdiction under Articles 226 and 227 of the Constitution when the petitioner had already approached multiple statutory forums and had not challenged the orders passed by those authorities.

Justice Savitri Ratho was hearing a petition filed by one Abhijeet Acharya seeking directions to the police not to interfere with his right to live peacefully and seeking directions to conduct an independent inquiry into alleged police misconduct.