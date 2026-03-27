Orissa High Court orders govt official to pay Rs 1 lakh over ‘criminal’ delay in pay revision plea

Lambasting the official, the Orissa High Court said his conduct was contumacious and showed scant respect for the orders of the constitutional court, if no respect at all. (Image generated using AI)

Orissa High Court news: The Orissa High Court recently came down heavily on a deputy secretary in the Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Department, imposing a cost of Rs 1 lakh for failing to comply with its earlier directions to decide a man’s plea for pay revision.

A bench of Justices Krishna Shripad Dixit and Chittaranjan Dash imposed the costs on the government official while dropping the contempt proceedings.

Justices Krishna Shripad Dixit and Chittaranjan Dash said the contemnor’s attitude has to be curbed with iron hands. Justices Krishna Shripad Dixit and Chittaranjan Dash said the contemnor’s attitude has to be curbed with iron hands.

“Although the contempt proceedings are dropped, the Contemnor shall pay a sum of Rs 1,00,000 only to the Complainant from his pocket for the criminal delay brooked in the matter within four weeks,” the court said in its order passed on March 23.