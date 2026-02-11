Facebook ‘selfie’ with EVM not enough to overturn election result: Orissa High Court

It is the settled principle of election law that an election petition must comply strictly with the requirement of stating material facts, the Orissa court held.(Image is generated with AI)

Orissa High Court news: The Orissa High Court recently dismissed a plea challenging the election of a winning candidate from Rourkela legislative constituency and held that the election petition “is a serious matter” and cannot be treated lightly or used as a tool for vexatious purposes.

Interestingly, among the various grounds raised in the election petition by a man, Justice Sashikant Mishra had to adjudicate whether posting a “selfie” with an open EVM and VVPAT machine during the poll period amounted to a “corrupt practice”.

The election petition was filed under Section 100 (key grounds for declaring an election void) of the Representation of the People (RP) Act, 1951. The court held that the election petition did not plead how the alleged acts materially affected the election or had any bearing on the result of the election, which is a sine qua non (essential condition) for invoking the ground of corrupt practice.