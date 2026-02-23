Can son claim a right to his mother’s house? Orissa High Court evicts couple after 75-year-old woman alleges torture

The trial court and the first appellate court ruled in favour of the mother, determining the property to be her self-acquired asset, the Orissa High Court noted. (Image generated using AI)

Orissa High Court news: Observing that the 75-year-old mother is not keen to allow her son and daughter-in-law to reside in her house, the Orissa High Court recently dismissed a second plea filed by the couple and upheld the order evicting them.

Justice A C Behera heard the couple’s plea on February 19. Justice A C Behera heard the couple’s plea on February 19.

Justice A C Behera was dealing with the couple’s plea challenging the trial court order to evict the self-acquired property of an elderly mother who alleged that her son and daughter-in-law are physically and mentally torturing her and her husband.

“The old mother, more than 75 years in age, is not interested in allowing her son and daughter-in-law to stay/reside in her house situated on the suit properties,” the court said on February 19.