No pay, no lights? Orissa High Court slams ‘illegal’ power cut in man’s house by villagers over Rs 5,000 Durga Puja chanda

The court noted that villagers had “neither any right nor authority” to prevent reconnection, said the Orissa High Court. (Image generated using AI)

Orissa High Court news: In an incident where the electricity supply to a man’s house was cut by the locals in his village for the non-payment of Rs 5,000 towards chanda or donations during the Durga Puja festival, the Orissa High Court has come down heavily on the villagers and directed the local police for its restoration.

Justice Savitri Ratho was hearing a plea filed by one Daitary Sahu seeking a direction to the police authorities to provide police protection to electricity officials for restoring power supply to his house when she ordered on March 20, “Electricity is a basic amenity. It cannot be denied to the petitioner. The obstruction of the villagers to the officials of the TPNODL on the ground of non-payment of “Chanda” is per se illegal.”