No pay, no lights? Orissa High Court slams ‘illegal’ power cut in man’s house by villagers over Rs 5,000 Durga Puja chanda

Orissa High Court news: In an incident where the electricity supply to a man’s house was cut by the locals in his village for the non-payment of Rs 5,000 towards chanda or donations during the Durga Puja festival, the Orissa High Court has come down heavily on the villagers and directed the local police for its restoration.
Justice Savitri Ratho was hearing a plea filed by one Daitary Sahu seeking a direction to the police authorities to provide police protection to electricity officials for restoring power supply to his house when she ordered on March 20, “Electricity is a basic amenity. It cannot be denied to the petitioner. The obstruction of the villagers to the officials of the TPNODL on the ground of non-payment of “Chanda” is per se illegal.”
Orissa High Court said that the villagers are preventing reconnection of the electricity line to the house of the petitioner without any justification. (Image enhanced using AI)
Court’s take: Neither right nor authority to do so
The high court cut through the impasse with a clear message- social pressure cannot override basic rights.
The court noted that villagers had “neither any right nor authority” to prevent reconnection, effectively calling out what appeared to be an extra-legal enforcement of community dues.
It is apparent that the villagers are preventing reconnection of the electricity line to the house of the petitioner but apparently without any justification.
They neither have any right nor authority to do so.
Police told to ensure ‘lights on’ in two weeks
The superintendent of police, Balasore is directed to deploy adequate police force including women police for restoration of the electricity connection to the house of the petitioner within a period of two weeks from receipt of this order.
It is open to the SP to first take steps for amicably resolving the dispute between the petitioner and the villagers as the petitioner has to stay in the village amongst the villagers.
From festive collection to forced blackout
For over two years, Daitary Sahu’s home in Balasore, built under the Indira Awas Yojana remained without electricity, not because of unpaid bills, but because he refused to contribute to a local Puja fund.
The power supply was allegedly snapped on October 28, 2023, after Sahu declined to pay the demanded Rs 5,000.
What followed was a prolonged standoff between state authorities trying to restore supply and villagers determined to block it.
Officials vs Villagers: Reconnection attempts foiled
Letter of the superintending engineer, JED Jaleswar to the petitioner revealed what they had to face in the village.
Neither you nor family members came forward to support us or the police personnel.
We are conscious that power supply is a basic need and fundamental right of the citizens and have taken necessary steps for reconnection of power supply.
When we found that the law and order situation would deteriorate and there was a strong possibility of violence against our official and police personnel, we had to leave the spot.
We would like to inform that after receipt of the your complaint regarding reconnection of power supply (after October 28, 2023), our department people had visited to the spot with an intention to reconnect the power supply, but at each time due to opposition from the villagers, the power supply could not be restored.
On February 18, the officials of the department visited the spot along with police personnel to reconnect the power supply, but the villagers, particularly women folks have obstructed vehemently, so we are unable to reconnect the power supply to the premises of the petitioner.
It never daunted our spirit and we continued in our effort, but we failed in each our attempt due to opposition from the villagers
Even after the receipt of the order from the high court our officials have attempted to restore the power supply again we face severe opposition from the villagers.
On April 21, 2025 and May 3, 20205, the officials from the department concerned visited the village, met the villagers.
They had a detailed discussion with the village residents regarding reconnection of power supply, but the villagers did not cooperate with the department and held strong protests.
Finally, finding no other alternative the officials requested the police department to provide police assistance for restoration of power supply to the premises of the petitioner.
On May 7, 20205 the police personnel along with our staff moved to the spot but returned without any action due to strong protest and obstruction from the villagers.
Our department had made a valiant attempt and tried their best to reconnect the power supply even in the presence of police personnel but due to severe protest the connection couldn’t be provided.
We have even taken the video clip of the entire act.
Please take note that we have taken best/sufficient steps to reconnect the power supply but due to strong opposition from villagers and non-co-operation from your end, we are unable to provide the power supply.
Considering the same, your representation is disposed of.
Rs 190 paid, but power still denied
Ironically, Sahu had already deposited Rs 190 as reconnection charges, yet remained in the dark, not due to bureaucracy, but social coercion.
Advocate Arjuna Charana Behera, counsel for the petitioner submitted that the Sahu has already deposited Rs 190 towards reconnection charges of his electricity line.
The counsel informed the court that the house, in question has been built under the ‘Indira Awas Yojana’ but on account of the obstruction by the villagers as he was not unable to pay the Chanda during Durga Puja, some of the villagers are not allowing restoration of electricity connection to his house.
Another round of litigation pending
The dispute isn’t entirely over.
A separate writ petition filed by Sahu seeking direct restoration orders is slated for hearing on March 30, 2026.
Vineet Upadhyay is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, where he leads specialized coverage of the Indian judicial system.
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