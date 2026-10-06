Orissa High Court upholds divorce over wife’s cruelty but hikes her alimony to Rs 25 lakh

The Orissa High Court recently confirmed a couple’s divorce on the ground of cruelty by the wife but increased her permanent alimony from Rs 16 lakh to Rs 25 lakh. The court noted that the couple stopped living together within months of their marriage. It also held that once cruelty by the wife was established, the husband’s decision to live separately could not be said to be without reasonable cause.

Chief Justice Harish Tandon and Justice Chittaranjan Dash were hearing the appeal filed by the wife challenging the family court’s order of May 2022. The family court had allowed the husband’s plea to end the marriage and ordered him to pay Rs 16 lakh as permanent alimony.

“Once the course of matrimonial cruelty established against the appellant (wife) is taken into account, it cannot be said that the respondent (husband)’s withdrawal from her society was without reasonable cause,” the October 1 order read.

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Started living separately within few months

The woman claimed to have married in July 2017 with her estranged husband. It was added that their marriage did not continue for long and the couple have been living separately since February 2017.

The husband filed for divorce in 2020, citing cruelty. The wife opposed the plea and later filed an application seeking to resume the marriage. The family court eventually granted the husband a divorce, rejected the wife’s plea to resume the marriage and ordered him to pay Rs 16 lakh as permanent alimony.

Chief Justice Harish Tandon and Justice Chittaranjan Dash upheld the divorce, noting the long period of separation, lack of communication, repeated but unsuccessful efforts at reconciliation. Chief Justice Harish Tandon and Justice Chittaranjan Dash upheld the divorce, noting the long period of separation, lack of communication, repeated but unsuccessful efforts at reconciliation.

Aggrieved, she filed an appeal before the Orissa High Court challenging the family court’s May 2022 order.

Arguments

The wife, through senior advocate A Mohanty, submitted that the finding of cruelty based on the allegation that the woman was accustomed to a lavish lifestyle could not by itself constitute matrimonial cruelty. He further argued that the serious allegations made by the wife regarding demand of money, physical and mental harassment and other matrimonial misconduct had not been properly appreciated.

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On the contrary, the man, through advocate A K Sarangi, submitted that the matrimonial relationship had become irretrievably strained within a short period of the marriage. He added that the couple had been living separately since February 2017 and repeated efforts at reconciliation had failed. He also supported the amount awarded towards permanent alimony, based on the income and financial circumstances of the husband.

‘Not on talking terms’

The high court noted that the marriage had lasted only a few months before the couple stopped living together. It also noted that the wife had admitted that although they had lived together as husband and wife until February 2017, they were not even on talking terms afterwards.

The court clarified that differences in financial background, standard of living or lifestyle cannot by themselves amount to matrimonial cruelty. “The relevance of these circumstances is only in understanding the actual matrimonial dynamics between the parties,” it added.

The court upheld the divorce, noting the long period of separation, lack of communication, repeated but unsuccessful efforts at reconciliation, serious allegations exchanged by the couple and the overall course of their relationship. It held that these circumstances amounted to mental cruelty.

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On alimony, the court considered the husband’s income, expenses and liabilities, the wife’s professional qualifications and previous employment, as well as her current unemployment. It said the amount needed a “reasonable enhancement” and increased the total permanent alimony to Rs 25 lakh.