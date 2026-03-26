‘Morning sitting’: Orissa High Court changes district court timings, work starts 7 am from April 6

The Orissa High Court has announced revised working hours for district courts across the state, introducing morning sittings from April 6, 2026.
As per a notice uploaded on the high court’s website, the new schedule will be effective from Monday, April 6, 2026, and will continue until the last working day before the summer vacation.
Under the revised timings, courts will function from 7 am to 1 pm, with a half-hour recess from 10 AM to 10:30 AM. The court sitting hours will be from 7:30 am to 12:30 pm.
However, the notification clarifies that the revised timings will not apply to courts in Berhampur, Chhatrapur, Bhubaneswar, Koraput (Sadar), and Puri (Sadar), which are exempted from the change.
“It is given for general information that there shall be Morning sitting of District & Subordinate Courts from 06.04.2026 (Monday) from 7.00 A.M. to 1.00 Р.М. with a recess of half an hour from 10.00 A.M. to 10.30 A.M. and the Court sitting shall be from 7.30 A.M to 12.30 Р.M. except at Berhampur, Chhatrapur, Bhubaneswar, Koraput (Sadar) and Puri (Sadar) till last working day of Summer Vacation,” the notice signed by registrar (administration) read.
The move appears to be in line with the practice of adjusting court hours during peak summer months to mitigate the impact of rising temperatures on litigants, lawyers, and court staff.
Dress code relaxation
Earlier the Punjab and Haryana High Court issued a notice notifying relaxation of dress code whereby wearing of gowns has been dispensed with.
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“It is hereby notified for information of all concerned that wearing of gowns in this Court has been ordered to be dispensed with from 17.03.2026 to 26.10.2026,” the notice signed by Assistant Registrar (Rules) for Registrar General read.
Similarly, the Kerala High Court had also published a notice relaxing dress code for the advocates in the state due to the sweltering heat.
According to the notice issued by the registrar general of the court, wearing of black coat and gown will be optional for advocates appearing in the district courts and for the advocates appearing in the High Court wearing of gown will be optional.
The decision was taken after the Kerala High Court Advocates’ Association had requested to issue appropriate orders dispensing with dress code during summer season considering the sweltering weather.
Ashish Shaji is a Senior Sub-Editor at The Indian Express, where he specializes in legal journalism. Combining a formal education in law with years of editorial experience, Ashish provides authoritative coverage and nuanced analysis of court developments and landmark judicial decisions for a national audience.
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