‘Morning sitting’: Orissa High Court changes district court timings, work starts 7 am from April 6

The notice was published on the official website of the Orissa High Court. (Image generated using AI)

The Orissa High Court has announced revised working hours for district courts across the state, introducing morning sittings from April 6, 2026.

As per a notice uploaded on the high court’s website, the new schedule will be effective from Monday, April 6, 2026, and will continue until the last working day before the summer vacation.

Under the revised timings, courts will function from 7 am to 1 pm, with a half-hour recess from 10 AM to 10:30 AM. The court sitting hours will be from 7:30 am to 12:30 pm.

However, the notification clarifies that the revised timings will not apply to courts in Berhampur, Chhatrapur, Bhubaneswar, Koraput (Sadar), and Puri (Sadar), which are exempted from the change.