‘Liberty not absolute’: Why Orissa High Court refused bail to MD of Sambandh Finserve in Rs 100 crore fraud case
While denying bail to the MD of non-banking finance company SFPL, the Orissa High Court said that the individual liberty is restricted by larger social interests, and its deprivation must have due sanction of law.
Orissa High Court news: Emphasising that the personal liberty of a person is “sacrosanct”, but it is not “absolute” in every situation, the Orissa High Court has denied bail to the Managing Director of Sambandh Finserve Private Limited (SFPL) in an allegedly multi-state financial fraud exceeding Rs 100 crore.
Justice G Satapathy ruled that the petitioner’s long detention, approximately four years, did not outweigh the gravity of the offences and the risk of his absconding.
“The personal liberty of a person is precious and sacrosanct, but it is not absolute in every situation,” the high court said on March 17.
Justice G Satapathy noted that he was arrested while trying to flee the state.
The order went on to add that individual liberty is restricted by larger social interests, and its deprivation must have due sanction of law.
Allegation of financial fraud
The petitioner was the Managing Director of Sambandh Finserve Private Limited (SFPL), a non-banking financial company having its corporate office at Civil Township, Rourkela.
It had the permission of the RBI to carry out the business of Non-Banking Financial Services (NBFC) and Micro Finance Institutions (MFI) operations.
The petitioner, being the Managing Director of SFPL, approached another NBFC registered with RBI, namely, Annapurna Financial Private Limited (AFPL), for financial support to carry out financial activities effectively by giving loans to different individual entities and Joint Liability Groups.
The case originated from an FIR lodged by AFPL, which alleged that the petitioner, Deepak Kindo, deceitfully secured term loans totaling Rs 5 crores by submitting a fabricated bank statement.
The statement reportedly showed a closing balance of over Rs 17.51 crores, while the actual balance was a mere Rs 15.28 lakhs.
Appearing for the petitioner, senior advocate Yasobant Das argued for bail based on Kindo’s extended custody and the “snail’s pace” of the trial.
He further contended that the dispute was a “mere breach of contract” between two corporate entities.
Representing the state, an additional public prosecutor, S C Pradhan, strongly opposed the application and submitted that the petitioner was involved in seven other criminal cases in different states of the country.
‘Petitioner was involved in seven criminal cases’
A person accused of a non-bailable offence may also be entitled to bail, if such a person otherwise makes out a case for the grant of bail, even when there exists a prima facie case against such a person, provided there is a need to release such a person on bail where facts demand so.
The submission advanced on behalf of the state reveals that the petitioner was arrested after the issuance of look out circular.
That too, he was apprehended from the Odisha-Chhattisgarh border while trying to flee to Visakhapatnam.
The plea of long detention of the petitioner, it appears that the petitioner has been in custody for just about four years, but the custody of a person may not be the sole deciding factor in a bail application.
Especially when his conduct is not aboveboard, and the allegation is serious.
It is claimed by the prosecution that the petitioner had tried to evade his arrest and wanted to flee, and his apprehension was after the issuance of look out circular, which was not denied by the petitioner.
Other court rulling
Recently, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has dismissed the anticipatory bail plea of an accountant implicated in a multi-crore corruption scandal involving the Integrated Cooperative Development Project (ICDP).
Justice Sumeet Goel ruled that the petitioner failed to demonstrate any substantial change in circumstances since his first bail application was rejected in January 2026, and further characterised the petitioner’s conduct as an evasion of the legal process.
On March 11, the court said that while liberty and dignity of an individual must be held high, no one can be permitted to subvert and cause devolution in the process of justice.
Jagriti Rai works with The Indian Express, where she writes from the vital intersection of law, gender, and society. Working on a dedicated legal desk, she focuses on translating complex legal frameworks into relatable narratives, exploring how the judiciary and legislative shifts empower and shape the consciousness of citizens in their daily lives.
Expertise
Socio-Legal Specialization: Jagriti brings a critical, human-centric perspective to modern social debates. Her work focuses on how legal developments impact gender rights, marginalized communities, and individual liberties.
Diverse Editorial Background: With over 4 years of experience in digital and mainstream media, she has developed a versatile reporting style. Her previous tenures at high-traffic platforms like The Lallantop and Dainik Bhaskar provided her with deep insights into the information needs of a diverse Indian audience.
Academic Foundations:
Post-Graduate in Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), India’s premier media training institute.
Master of Arts in Ancient History from Banaras Hindu University (BHU), providing her with the historical and cultural context necessary to analyze long-standing social structures and legal evolutions. ... Read More