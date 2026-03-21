‘Liberty not absolute’: Why Orissa High Court refused bail to MD of Sambandh Finserve in Rs 100 crore fraud case

The Orissa High Court was dealing with a bail plea in financial fraud case. (Image generated using AI)

Orissa High Court news: Emphasising that the personal liberty of a person is “sacrosanct”, but it is not “absolute” in every situation, the Orissa High Court has denied bail to the Managing Director of Sambandh Finserve Private Limited (SFPL) in an allegedly multi-state financial fraud exceeding Rs 100 crore.

Justice G Satapathy ruled that the petitioner’s long detention, approximately four years, did not outweigh the gravity of the offences and the risk of his absconding.

“The personal liberty of a person is precious and sacrosanct, but it is not absolute in every situation,” the high court said on March 17.

Justice G Satapathy noted that he was arrested while trying to flee the state. Justice G Satapathy noted that he was arrested while trying to flee the state.

The order went on to add that individual liberty is restricted by larger social interests, and its deprivation must have due sanction of law.