400 candidates, secret hotel visits: Why Orissa High Court refused pre-arrest bail pleas in 2024 SI exam paper leak case

5 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Feb 19, 2026 01:23 PM IST
Several judicial precedents make it clear that in cases of large magnitude, the impact of granting anticipatory bail must be carefully assessed, the Orissa High Court stated. (Image generated using AI)
Orissa High Court news: Terming the act a “grave” economic and social offence, the Orissa High Court recently dismissed the anticipatory bail pleas of several accused allegedly involved in the Combined Police Service Examination (CPSE) 2024 paper leak case.
Justice Sanjeeb Kumar Panigrahi was dealing with the pleas of several accused regarding the leaking of the question paper for the Sub-Inspector (SI) exam before the scheduled examination date.
Justice Sanjeeb K Panigrahi said the offence corroded the legitimacy of a state recruitment exam.
“This is a grave economic and social offence. The magnitude is evident; hundreds of candidates allegedly benefited from leaked papers, corroding the legitimacy of a state recruitment exam,” the court said on February 13.
While denying the pre-arrest bail pleas, the order noted that being a sole breadwinner or a respectable person does not grant immunity from investigation.
“Every accused suffers hardship by arrest; that alone is not a reason to grant anticipatory bail when serious accusations are at hand,” the court stated.
400 candidates shown leaked question papers
The case was originally registered in September 2025 based on information lodged by the Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Berhampur Town, alleging a criminal conspiracy to compromise CPSE 2024 conducted by the Odisha Public Recruitment Board (OPRB).
The offences invoked include provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, and sections 11(1) (unfair means and offences) and 12(1)(organised crime) of the Odisha Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024.
Subsequently, pursuant to state and central government notifications, the case was transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Bhubaneswar, and re-registered.
The investigation revealed that approximately 400 candidates were allegedly taken to Digha and Sundarbans in March 2025 and shown leaked question papers in hotels before the scheduled examination.
The petitioners have approached the high court seeking anticipatory bail in the said CBI case.
The allegations pertain to large-scale examination fraud affecting a public recruitment process.
Such an offence, if true, erodes public trust in the fairness of selection to public posts.
A plethora of judicial precedents makes it clear that in cases of such magnitude, the impact of granting anticipatory bail must be carefully assessed.
The Supreme Court in the case of Siddharam Satlingappa Mhetre v State of Maharashtra laid some parameters for granting anticipatory bail.
The gravity of the crime and its far-reaching ramifications lean against granting pre-arrest bail.
Justice demands that investigators have reasonable freedom to probe such a serious conspiracy.
Unlike a situation where an accused is roped in only on suspicion or by malice, here the CBI has presented specific prima facie material linking the petitioners to the crime.
Hotel logs and bills allegedly show his direct involvement in arranging the illicit coaching camps for selected candidates.
Mobile location tracking places him at the scene, and witnesses have named him in statements.
At this stage, the court does not determine guilt or innocence, but this collection of material forms a reasonable basis to believe the petitioner’s involvement.
The petitioner’s argument that he is not named in the First Information Report (FIR) loses force in light of these subsequent revelations.
It is well-settled that non-mention in the FIR is not dispositive if the investigation later uncovers evidence against a person.
Criminal conspiracies often unravel progressively; The investigation’s progress report suggests the petitioner’s role is not a figment of imagination but is backed by tangible evidence.
The accusation cannot be called baseless or mala fide at this stage.
On the contrary, it appears quite substantive, tilting the balance away from extraordinary relief.
The petitioner’s concerns about dignity and livelihood are noted, but they cannot override the collective interest in a fair investigation of a crime of this scale.
At most, these factors would call for humane treatment in custody and a speedy trial, but they do not tilt the balance when weighed against the factors of non-cooperation, prima facie involvement, and investigative needs discussed above.
The rule of law must prevail uniformly, and even well-placed individuals cannot expect special dispensation if involved in systemic exam fraud.
Jagriti Rai works with The Indian Express, where she writes from the vital intersection of law, gender, and society. Working on a dedicated legal desk, she focuses on translating complex legal frameworks into relatable narratives, exploring how the judiciary and legislative shifts empower and shape the consciousness of citizens in their daily lives.
Expertise
Socio-Legal Specialization: Jagriti brings a critical, human-centric perspective to modern social debates. Her work focuses on how legal developments impact gender rights, marginalized communities, and individual liberties.
Diverse Editorial Background: With over 4 years of experience in digital and mainstream media, she has developed a versatile reporting style. Her previous tenures at high-traffic platforms like The Lallantop and Dainik Bhaskar provided her with deep insights into the information needs of a diverse Indian audience.
Academic Foundations:
Post-Graduate in Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), India’s premier media training institute.
Master of Arts in Ancient History from Banaras Hindu University (BHU), providing her with the historical and cultural context necessary to analyze long-standing social structures and legal evolutions. ... Read More