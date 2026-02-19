400 candidates, secret hotel visits: Why Orissa High Court refused pre-arrest bail pleas in 2024 SI exam paper leak case

Several judicial precedents make it clear that in cases of large magnitude, the impact of granting anticipatory bail must be carefully assessed, the Orissa High Court stated. (Image generated using AI)

Orissa High Court news: Terming the act a “grave” economic and social offence, the Orissa High Court recently dismissed the anticipatory bail pleas of several accused allegedly involved in the Combined Police Service Examination (CPSE) 2024 paper leak case.

Justice Sanjeeb Kumar Panigrahi was dealing with the pleas of several accused regarding the leaking of the question paper for the Sub-Inspector (SI) exam before the scheduled examination date.

Justice Sanjeeb Kumar Panigrahi was dealing with the pleas of several accused regarding the leaking of the question paper for the Sub-Inspector (SI) exam before the scheduled examination date.

“This is a grave economic and social offence. The magnitude is evident; hundreds of candidates allegedly benefited from leaked papers, corroding the legitimacy of a state recruitment exam,” the court said on February 13.