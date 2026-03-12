Security breach at Rourkela Steel Plant: Why Orissa High Court refused to save CISF constable who let ‘vehicles slip in’

Karambir Singh, was serving as a head constable at Rourkela Steel Plant in December 2019 when two vehicles entered the plant premises without verification. (Image generated using AI)

Orissa High Court news: The Orissa High Court has dismissed the plea of a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) head constable and upheld a disciplinary order that reduced his pay following a security breach at the Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP).

Justice Biraja Prasanna Satapathy was dealing with the plea of a head constable challenging the punishment order passed against him.

“The court is unable to accept the contention raised by the petitioner that he was prejudiced due to the non-supply of the CCTV footage of the incident,” the court said on March 6.