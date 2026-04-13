No malpractice proof? Orissa High Court slams CBSE for cancelling Class 12 student’s result

The CBSE alleged that the student had indulged in malpractice because his answers in certain subjects were strikingly similar to those of adjacent students. (Image generated using AI)

Orissa High Court news: The Orissa High Court has quashed an order issued by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) that cancelled the Class 12 results of a student on the grounds of “unfair means” based solely on the similarity of his answers to those of students seated adjacent to him.

Justice Ananda Chandra Behera was dealing with the plea of the student challenging the CBSE order.

Justice Ananda Chandra Behera said the CBSE’s conduct ultimately affected the petitioner’s right to equality. Justice Ananda Chandra Behera said the CBSE’s conduct ultimately affected the petitioner’s right to equality.

“When there is no authentic/concrete legal proof before the CBSE to reach a definite conclusion that the petitioner had adopted malpractice during examination in respect of some answers in some subjects, then, at this juncture, the cancellation of the result of the petitioner cannot be sustainable under law,” the Orissa High Court said on April 10.