Orissa High Court orders CBSE to publish Class 12 result cancelled over ‘similar answers’, slams ‘pick and choose’ approach

There was no allegation regarding the adoption of any malpractice by the petitioner during the examination by the person in charge, the Orissa High Court noted. (Image generated using AI)

Orissa High Court news: The Orissa High Court recently directed the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to publish the Class 12 results of a student within one week, observing that cancellation based on similarity of answers, in the absence of any proof of malpractice, amounted to a discriminatory “pick and choose” approach affecting her Right to Equality under Article 14.

Justice Ananda Chandra Behera was hearing the plea of one Barsha, who challenged the cancellation of her results over alleged indulgence in adopting unfair means during the examination of two subjects.

Justice A C Behera pointed out that the CBSE acted negligently in the matter. Justice A C Behera pointed out that the CBSE acted negligently in the matter.

“So, the…conduct of the Opp. Party Nos.. (CBSE) i.e. the adoption of the pick and choose method in publishing the final result of all the students, except the petitioner, along with some other few students without any direct evidence or material is not free from discrimination, which is ultimately affecting the right to equality guaranteed under Article 14 of the Constitution of India, 1950,” the high court said in its February 26 order.