Breadwinner lost to bus crash: Orissa High Court upholds Rs 61.44 lakh payout to kin; secures Rs 10 lakh FD for minor daughter

The autorickshaw driver was travelling from Jeypore to Berhampur on a bus when he met with an accident and died on the spot in March 2024. (Representational image generated using AI)

Orissa High Court news: Upholding a compensation of Rs 61.44 lakh for the family of a 49-year-old autorickshaw driver who died in a bus accident, the Orissa High Court has also ensured financial protection for his daughter by directing that Rs 10 lakh be kept in a fixed deposit (FD) in her name and Rs 5 lakh be paid to her upon attaining majority.

Justice G Satapathy issued the direction while hearing an appeal filed by Oriental Insurance Company Limited, which had challenged an August 2025 order of the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) granting compensation to the family of Narayan Rath, the autorickshaw driver.