‘What applies to goose, will apply to gander’: Why Orissa High Court backdated University worker’s regularisation to 1987

The Orissa High Court directed that October 17, 1987, be fixed as the date of the employee's regularisation. (AI-generated image)

Orissa High Court news: Observing that “what applies to goose, shall apply to gander”, the Orissa High Court recently directed retrospective regularisation of a Utkal University daily wage employee from October 17, 1987, instead of March 18, 2011, after finding that similarly placed workers had already received the same benefit.

Justice Aditya Kumar Mohapatra, on May 5, was hearing the plea filed by Mahendra Kumar Muduli, who alleged that although he entered service on October 17, 1987, his regularisation was granted only with effect from March 18, 2011.

“The petitioner was appointed on 17.10.1987 along with several others, and those several others have already been regularised in service with effect from the respective dates of their entry. That being the position, what applies to goose, shall apply to gander, and therefore, the services of the petitioner ought to have been regularised with retrospective effect from 17.10.1987 on the principle of parity and equality, which Articles 14 & 16 of the Constitution of India enshrine,” the order read.