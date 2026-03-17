Gun licence revoked over single FIR? Orissa High Court sets aside order, says authorities can’t act as per ‘sweet will’

The case arose from a petition filed by a Khordha-based businessman whose arms licence granted in 2019 was valid until 2022, the Orissa High Court observed. (Image generated using AI)

Orissa High Court news: In a judgment reinforcing procedural safeguards under the Arms Act, the Orissa High Court has set aside the cancellation of a businessman’s arms licence, holding that authorities cannot deny renewal merely on the basis of a pending criminal case without examining its gravity or impact on public peace.

Calling such action “manifestly unfair” and contrary to statutory provisions, Justice A K Mohapatra ruled that licensing authorities do not enjoy “blanket, unbridled or arbitrary power” in granting or revoking arms licences.

“No blanket, unbridled, or arbitrary power has been conferred upon the authorities to either grant such licence or to revoke/ suspend/ cancel the same as per their sweet will,” said the court on March 13.