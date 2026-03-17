Gun licence revoked over single FIR? Orissa High Court sets aside order, says authorities can’t act as per ‘sweet will’

Orissa High Court news: In a judgment reinforcing procedural safeguards under the Arms Act, the Orissa High Court has set aside the cancellation of a businessman’s arms licence, holding that authorities cannot deny renewal merely on the basis of a pending criminal case without examining its gravity or impact on public peace.
Calling such action “manifestly unfair” and contrary to statutory provisions, Justice A K Mohapatra ruled that licensing authorities do not enjoy “blanket, unbridled or arbitrary power” in granting or revoking arms licences.
“No blanket, unbridled, or arbitrary power has been conferred upon the authorities to either grant such licence or to revoke/ suspend/ cancel the same as per their sweet will,” said the court on March 13.
Licence granted in 2019
The case arose from a writ petition filed by one Sambit Padhy, a Khordha-based businessman, whose arms licence, originally granted on August 14, 2019, was valid until August 13, 2022.
After applying for renewal on August 24, 2022, his request was rejected by the additional district magistrate on March 28, 2023.
The rejection was based solely on a police report indicating his involvement in a 2022 criminal case relating to alleged illegal possession of minerals.
An appeal filed before the revenue divisional commissioner (Central Division), Cuttack, was also dismissed on May 30, 2025, prompting the petitioner to move the high court.
The necessity to possess a firearm by any citizen arises only when it is found that the life of such a citizen is in danger.
It is well known in law that under the constitutional scheme, the state is responsible to protect the life and liberty of every citizen as has been guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution of India.
At times it is not possible on the part of the state to provide security to each and every citizen whose life is in danger.
Thus, keeping in view the threat perception to a citizen, the legislatures have enacted the Arms Act, 1959, thereunder providing grant of arms licence to a citizen for protection of his life and liberty, which is of paramount consideration.
Such grant of licence, suspension and cancellation thereof are governed by the provisions contained in the Arms Act and the rules framed.
No doubt the competent authority is required to keep in mind the grounds mentioned in Section 17 of the Arms Act.
However, they are not expected to close their eyes with regard to the nature and gravity of the allegation made against the petitioner.
Furthermore, the competent authority is under a legal obligation, in view of Section 13 of the Act, to grant a licence in genuine cases.
This would be in furtherance of the constitutional guarantee to every citizen, under Article 21.
Justice A K Mohapatra ruled that licensing authorities do not enjoy “blanket, unbridled or arbitrary power” in granting or revoking arms licences.
Statutory scheme: No room for arbitrary power
The judgment undertakes a detailed reading of the Arms Act, particularly Sections 13, 15, and 17, to clarify the legal framework of sections 13 and 14 which govern grant of licences.
Section 15(3) creates a limited but enforceable right to renewal, unless reasons are recorded, and section 17 strictly defines grounds for suspension or cancellation.
The court made it clear that once a licence is validly granted, its renewal cannot be denied casually.
In a key finding with wider implications, the court held that mere pendency of a criminal case is insufficient to cancel or deny renewal of an arms licence. It laid down a clear threshold test:
Is the licensee actually involved in the offence?
Was the licensed weapon used?
Does the conduct pose a real threat to public peace or safety?
Without these factors, cancellation would be legally unsustainable.
In the present case, the court noted that only one criminal case was pending against the petitioner – no allegation of violence or assault, no claim that the firearm was misused and the case was still at the trial stage, with no conviction.
Orissa HC: A Pending FIR Alone Cannot Cancel Your Arms Licence — Here's the Legal Test
🔫
Licensing authorities have NO blanket, unbridled or arbitrary power to cancel arms licences
Justice A K Mohapatra, Orissa High Court — March 13, 2026
The 3-Point Threshold Test for Cancellation
⚖️ All Three Must Be Established — One FIR Is Not Enough
1
Is the licensee actually involved in the offence?
Mere registration of an FIR is insufficient — actual, proven involvement must be established on record
✗ Not established in this case — only one pending case, no conviction
2
Was the licensed weapon used in the offence?
Authorities must show the firearm itself was misused — not just that a criminal case exists
✗ No allegation of weapon misuse whatsoever
3
Does the conduct pose a real threat to public peace or safety?
The cancellation must serve a genuine public safety purpose — not be a reflexive response to an FIR
✗ Police inquiry report of Mar 1, 2023 recommended renewal — no threat to social equilibrium found
Section 17: The Only Legal Grounds to Cancel a Licence
Arms Act, 1959 — Section 17 Permits Cancellation Only If:
⚠️
Threat to Public Peace or Safety
Licence holder's conduct must pose a demonstrable, active risk to community safety
🚫
Suppression of Material Facts
Concealment of key information at the time of applying for the licence
📋
Violation of Licence Conditions
Breach of specific terms and conditions attached to the arms licence
⚖️
Legal Disqualification
Holder becomes legally ineligible to possess a firearm under the Arms Act
✅ Why the HC Set Aside the Cancellation — This Case
✓
Only one criminal case pending — alleged illegal mineral possession in 2022; no violence, no assault charges
✓
Licensed firearm was never alleged to have been misused in any offence
✓
Favourable police inquiry report of March 1, 2023 — recommended renewal, said petitioner posed no threat to public peace — ignored by both authorities without rebuttal
✓
Case still at trial stage — no conviction recorded against petitioner Sambit Padhy
"No blanket, unbridled, or arbitrary power has been conferred upon the authorities to either grant such licence or to revoke/suspend/cancel the same as per their sweet will."
— Justice A K Mohapatra, Orissa High Court, March 13, 2026
⚖️ HC Order: Both rejection orders set aside — fresh, reasoned decision mandated within 4 weeks
Vineet Upadhyay is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, where he leads specialized coverage of the Indian judicial system.
Expertise
Specialized Legal Authority: Vineet has spent the better part of his career analyzing the intricacies of the law. His expertise lies in "demystifying" judgments from the Supreme Court of India, various High Courts, and District Courts. His reporting covers a vast spectrum of legal issues, including:
Constitutional & Civil Rights: Reporting on landmark rulings regarding privacy, equality, and state accountability.
Criminal Justice & Enforcement: Detailed coverage of high-profile cases involving the Enforcement Directorate (ED), NIA, and POCSO matters.
Consumer Rights & Environmental Law: Authoritative pieces on medical negligence compensation, environmental protection (such as the "living person" status of rivers), and labor rights.
Over a Decade of Professional Experience: Prior to joining The Indian Express, he served as a Principal Correspondent/Legal Reporter for The Times of India and held significant roles at The New Indian Express. His tenure has seen him report from critical legal hubs, including Delhi and Uttarakhand. ... Read More