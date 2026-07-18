Orissa High Court ASO Paper leak ‘shatters trust in merit’, court rejects 14 bail pleas

The court said paper leaks deprives lakhs of honest hardworking candidates of their livelihood causing deep institutional damage and public anger. (AI-generated image)

The Orissa High Court has rejected 14 bail pleas in the Assistant Section Officer (ASO) Examination, 2025 paper leak case, observing that such leakage of public recruitment exam papers was “not merely a common criminal offence” but an “assault on socio-economic fabric of society” and undermined the interests of meritorious candidates.

Justice G Satapathy observed that it was indisputable that the cancellation of the examination had caused hardship to thousands of candidates. The bench added that it cannot be forgotten that competitive and public recruitment exams demand the highest standards of integrity and transparency.

“Sabotaging the exam in this way by leaking the question papers and supplying the model answer sheets to the aspiring candidates definitely corrodes the morale of meritorious candidates and the allegation against the petitioner definitely reveals a crime against society,” the July 17 order said.