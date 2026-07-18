Orissa High Court ASO Paper leak ‘shatters trust in merit’, court rejects 14 bail pleas

4 min readNew DelhiJul 18, 2026 02:00 PM IST
The Orissa High Court has rejected 14 bail pleas in the Assistant Section Officer (ASO) Examination, 2025 paper leak case, observing that such leakage of public recruitment exam papers was “not merely a common criminal offence” but an “assault on socio-economic fabric of society” and undermined the interests of meritorious candidates.
Justice G Satapathy observed that it was indisputable that the cancellation of the examination had caused hardship to thousands of candidates. The bench added that it cannot be forgotten that competitive and public recruitment exams demand the highest standards of integrity and transparency.
“Sabotaging the exam in this way by leaking the question papers and supplying the model answer sheets to the aspiring candidates definitely corrodes the morale of meritorious candidates and the allegation against the petitioner definitely reveals a crime against society,” the July 17 order said.
The order added that “The leakage of public recruitment exam papers is not merely a common criminal offence; it is a direct assault on the socio-economic fabric of the society and shatters the public trust in meritocracy. The offence deprives lakhs of honest, hardworking candidates of their livelihood, causing deep institutional damage and public anger.”
Justice G Satapathy heard ASO exam leak case.
32,000 aspirants, 147 posts, and paper leak
The Orissa High Court, through an advertisement, had invited candidates to fill 147 posts of Assistant Section Officer (ASO) in 2025. Over 32,000 candidates applied and were eligible to appear for the preliminary examination that was outsourced to Silicon Techlab Pvt. Ltd, Bhubaneswar.
Following the preliminary exam, 7,113 candidates were shortlisted for the main exam. However, during the scrutiny of the examination material, large-scale illegalities were found to have been committed, compromising the fairness of the examination.
Subsequently, an FIR was registered against the officials of the examination agency and others. The investigation revealed that the petitioners, in active criminal conspiracy, leaked the question papers before the examination and supplied the model answer sheets to some of the candidates, resulting in large-scale malpractice.
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Due to the allegations, the main examination was cancelled, and the accused persons were arrested. They approached the Orissa High Court seeking bail.
Paper Leaks: Why Courts Resist Easy Bail
Court's Reasoning in Exam Paper Leak Cases
01
Merit Denied
Undeserving candidates entering jobs via corrupt means deprives society of truly deserving talent.
02
Unfair to Honest Aspirants
Hardworking, honest candidates lose their rightful place and are unjustly disentitled from the post.
03
A Class Apart Offence
Socio-economic offences of this nature warrant a different, stricter approach in matters of bail.
04
Integrity at Stake
Competitive and public recruitment exams demand the highest standards of integrity and transparency.
05
Organised Syndicates
Malicious elements, organised leak syndicates and negligent vendors have severely disrupted public exams.
06
Illicit Financial Gains
Paper leaks yield massive illicit financial gains for criminals behind these operations.
07
Trust in Meritocracy Broken
Leaks are a direct assault on the socio-economic fabric of society, shattering public trust in meritocracy.
08
Livelihoods & Public Anger
Lakhs of honest candidates are deprived of livelihood, causing deep institutional damage and public anger.
The project head of the agency argued that his role was limited to verifying the question papers. It was submitted that he had gone to the printing press to obtain the question papers in discharge of his official duty and there was no evidence to establish the offence alleged against him.
The Director of Panchsoft Technologies contended that his role was only for supply of manpower to the agency and there was no specific allegation against him in the FIR and no offence was made out against him.
P S Nayak, advocate for the state, opposing the bail, argued that the accused were involved in a criminal conspiracy for leaking question papers and providing model answers to the candidates in exchange for money. He added that they facilitated access to leaked papers and compromised the fairness of the recruitment process. He also contended that the accused were involved in a similar paper-leaking conspiracy and their release would affect the trial.
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‘Leaked paper cost candiates their chance’
The court observed that in the course of investigation, the investigating agency had seized question papers, model answer sheets as well as mobile phones, hard disks and other electronic devices together with financial transaction records and candidates’ data.
The court said that the offence deprives lakhs of honest, hardworking candidates of their livelihood, causing serious institutional damage and public anger.
The court noted that the director of the agency, who was entrusted to conduct the main examination, was among the accused persons in leaking the question papers and supplying the model answers to the candidates in exchange for money.
The court rejected the 14 bail applications, observing that the act of leaking question papers through corrupt practices forced the high court to cancel the ASO main examination, affecting meritorious candidates.