Odisha student who cracked NEET loses MBBS seat after court rules against claiming ‘two privileges at the same time’

The petitioner, to improve his marks in Chemistry, appeared for the senior secondary school examination conducted by the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) in October 2022. (Ai-generated image)

Observing that a candidate cannot claim “two privileges at the same time”, the Orissa High Court has rejected a NEET-UG aspirant’s plea seeking admission under Odisha’s State Government School (SGS) quota after he improved his 2014 class 12 Chemistry marks through the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) in 2022 to meet MBBS eligibility.

A bench of Justices Manash Ranjan Pathak and Sibo Sanak Mishra noted that he had secured 49.66 per cent in the 2014 CHSE examination, falling short of the 50 per cent eligibility requirement for unreserved candidates, and later improved his Chemistry marks by appearing in the 2022 examination conducted by the NIOS.

“The petitioner’s improvised score in Chemistry from NIOS, even if is taken into consideration for his minimum eligibility to apply for the medical education by giving benefit of the marks criteria from two different Boards, but the reservation cannot be given, because one cannot avail two privileges at the same time,” the May 27 order noted.