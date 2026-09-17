Odisha judicial officer, who quit for autistic son’s treatment, gets job back

As her son, who is 15-year-old now, has autistic spectrum disorder besides other health issues, she requested for her posting in Bhubaneswar to continue for another two and a half years for his treatment. (Photo generated using AI)

The Orissa High Court has reinstated a judicial officer, who had to resign from service under “compelling situation” after her request for a posting in the state capital to facilitate treatment of her minor autistic son was not considered.

Even though she withdrew her resignation within three weeks before it was accepted by the competent authority in 2023, she was relieved from service, which she challenged in the HC.

A division bench of Justice Manash Ranjan Pathak and Justice Sibo Sankar Mishra, in a judgement pronounced on September 10, ruled that her resignation should not have been accepted after she had withdrawn the application. The court reinstated the judicial officer, Ipsita Mohanty, as additional civil judge (junior division)-cum-SDJM (sub-divisional judicial magistrate).