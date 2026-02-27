Ordering urgent release of 76-year-old ill convict, Rajasthan High Court says such confinement is ‘antithetical to dignity’

Rajasthan HC news: According to the petitioner’s records, he suffers from Coronary Artery Disease, vein enlargement and kidney ailment, besides diabetes, the Rajasthan High Court was informed. (Image generated using AI)

Rajasthan HC news: The Rajasthan High Court recently ordered the release of a 76-year-old convict on emergency parole for 15 days, citing his deteriorating health and the “constitutional” necessity of “humane treatment”.

Justice Farjand Ali was dealing with the plea of a man suffering from multiple and serious ailments who sought his release on emergent parole for immediate and sustained medicalc intervention, coupled with familial care and assistance.

Justice Farjand Ali said the court cannot remain oblivious to the petitioner’s enfeebled medical condition. Justice Farjand Ali said the court cannot remain oblivious to the petitioner’s enfeebled medical condition.

“The continued incarceration of a septuagenarian prisoner grappling with such grave comorbidities, without affording him a brief interlude for comprehensive medical care and familial solace, would be antithetical to the constitutional ethos of dignity and humane treatment,” the order stated on February 24.