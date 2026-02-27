Ordering urgent release of 76-year-old ill convict, Rajasthan High Court says such confinement is ‘antithetical to dignity’

3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Feb 27, 2026 04:16 PM IST
Rajasthan HC news: According to the petitioner’s records, he suffers from Coronary Artery Disease, vein enlargement and kidney ailment, besides diabetes, the Rajasthan High Court was informed. (Image generated using AI)
Rajasthan HC news: The Rajasthan High Court recently ordered the release of a 76-year-old convict on emergency parole for 15 days, citing his deteriorating health and the “constitutional” necessity of “humane treatment”.
Justice Farjand Ali was dealing with the plea of a man suffering from multiple and serious ailments who sought his release on emergent parole for immediate and sustained medicalc intervention, coupled with familial care and assistance.
Justice Farjand Ali said the court cannot remain oblivious to the petitioner’s enfeebled medical condition.
“The continued incarceration of a septuagenarian prisoner grappling with such grave comorbidities, without affording him a brief interlude for comprehensive medical care and familial solace, would be antithetical to the constitutional ethos of dignity and humane treatment,” the order stated on February 24.
The petitioner, Ramdin, currently serving his sentence at the Central Jail Jodhpur, moved the court through his son seeking extraordinary relief.
The prayer for parole was based on a “constellation of serious cardiovascular, renal, and metabolic disorders”.
According to medical records from the jail dispensary, the septuagenarian suffers from Coronary Artery Disease (CAD), Acute Coronary Syndrome (ACS), Grade IV left varicocele (vein enlargement), renal parenchymal disease (kidney ailment), and Type II Diabetes Mellitus.
Appearing for the petitioner, advocate K R Bhati submitted that the convict is aged about 76 years, whose fragile health and advanced age render him particularly vulnerable.
It is contended that the ailments afflicting him are chronic, progressive, and potentially life-threatening, requiring specialised medical supervision and emotional support from family members.
He urged that, in consonance with the applicable parole rules and humanitarian considerations underlying the correctional jurisprudence, the petitioner deserves to be enlarged on emergent parole.
The court cannot remain oblivious to the manifestly precarious and enfeebled medical condition of the convict–petitioner.
The ailments enumerated are neither trivial nor transient; rather, they disclose a constellation of serious cardiovascular, renal, and metabolic disorders that, particularly in a person of advanced age, assume alarming proportions.
The object of parole, though regulatory in nature, is equally imbued with reformative and humanitarian considerations.
The court persuaded that the ends of justice would be subserved by extending to the convict the beneficent dispensation of emergent parole.
