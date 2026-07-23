Andhra man delivered ‘soap bar’ instead of smartphone, wins Rs 57,000 payout

An Andhra Pradesh consumer commission has held Amazon Seller Services Pvt. Ltd. and a mobile seller liable for “deficiency in service” and ordered them to pay Rs 57,000 to a man who was allegedly delivered a bar of soap instead of a smartphone in 2025.

President Tappa Abdul Rasool and member G M B Murali Krishna passed the order and granted relief to the customer.

“The inaction of OPs 1 and 2 in resolving the issue of the complainant amounts to deficiency in service and thereby subjected the complainant to mental torture and agony. Basing on the above discussion this commission is satisfied that the complainant has proved his case beyond any doubt,” the order dated July 3 read.

Ordered smartphone, got soap

The complainant stated that he had placed an order for a smartphone on Amazon on August 7, 2025, for Rs 49,998. He further said that after adjusting the exchange value of his old phone worth Rs 11,800, receiving a bank discount of Rs 4,999 and a promotional discount, he paid Rs 31,748.

The phone was delivered on August 11, 2025, and the delivery executive collected the complainant’s old mobile phone as part of the exchange programme. However, when the complainant opened the sealed package, he allegedly found a soap bar, an adapter and a charging cable instead of the smartphone.

Following this, the complainant initiated a return/reverse pick-up request with Amazon but alleged that each request was either put on hold on the ground of a missing or invalid e-way bill or closed without any resolution. He also served a legal notice on the company, but received no response.

Feeling aggrieved, the complainant moved consumer commission. Neither Amazon nor the seller appeared before the commission despite service of notice, and both were proceeded against ex parte.

Story continues below this ad

Examining the documents produced by the complainant, including the purchase invoice, bank statement, email correspondence, legal notice, photographs of the parcel contents and a video of the unboxing, the commission found that the customer had successfully established his case.

“It is very clear that the complainant is not in receipt of any mobile phone from the opposite parties except a parcel containing soap bars and mobile phone charger,” the commission observed. It further noted that the complainant had made repeated efforts to resolve the issue, but the companies failed to address his grievance.

The commission held that the inaction of the parties in resolving the complainant’s issue amounted to deficiency in service and caused mental torture and agony.

Allowing the complaint in part, the commission directed both the opposite parties to jointly refund Rs 49,998. The commission also awarded Rs 5,000 as compensation for mental agony and deficiency in service and Rs 2,000 towards litigation costs. The complainant was directed to return the parcel containing the soap bars and charger.

Story continues below this ad

Takeaway

The ruling highlights that e-commerce platforms and sellers can be held liable for deficiency in service if they fail to provide the promised service despite receiving the consideration.

For consumer-related grievances, individuals may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states (Andhra Pradesh: 0866–2551431) or call the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.