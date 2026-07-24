Mumbai man who received beard oil instead of iPhone to get refund, compensation

A Mumbai district consumer redressal commission has directed Flipkart and a local seller to pay Rs 70,000 lakh compensation to a man who had ordered an iPhone worth Rs 1.11 lakh, but instead received a beard growth oil. In its order, the commission said that an e-commerce entity cannot simply distance itself from a transaction after selling an item, particularly after the consumer files a complaint.

The commission, in an order passed on July 7, noted that Flipkart and the seller adopted “unfair trade practices” by failing to deliver the correct product to the consumer despite repeated complaints.

“Commission is satisfied that the complainant has successfully proved that the Opposite Party Nos.1 and 2 (Flipkart and seller) failed to deliver the product ordered by him and failed to redress his grievance despite repeated complaints, thereby committing deficiency in service and adopting an unfair trade practice. Therefore, the Complainant is entitled to a refund of the price paid for the iPhone together with reasonable interest,” the commission’s president Pradeep Kadu and member Gauri Kapse said.