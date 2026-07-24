Mumbai man who received beard oil instead of iPhone to get refund, compensation

Upon opening the package, the consumer discovered a bottle of beard oil instead of the iPhone that was ordered.

Written by: Sadaf Modak
2 min readUpdated: Jul 24, 2026 02:04 PM IST
Flipkart iphone beard oilThe complainant received an oil to grow beard. (AI-generated image)
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A Mumbai district consumer redressal commission has directed Flipkart and a local seller to pay Rs 70,000 lakh compensation to a man who had ordered an iPhone worth Rs 1.11 lakh, but instead received a beard growth oil. In its order, the commission said that an e-commerce entity cannot simply distance itself from a transaction after selling an item, particularly after the consumer files a complaint.

The commission, in an order passed on July 7, noted that Flipkart and the seller adopted “unfair trade practices” by failing to deliver the correct product to the consumer despite repeated complaints.

“Commission is satisfied that the complainant has successfully proved that the Opposite Party Nos.1 and 2 (Flipkart and seller) failed to deliver the product ordered by him and failed to redress his grievance despite repeated complaints, thereby committing deficiency in service and adopting an unfair trade practice. Therefore, the Complainant is entitled to a refund of the price paid for the iPhone together with reasonable interest,” the commission’s president Pradeep Kadu and member Gauri Kapse said.

The complainant, a Powai resident, had purchased an iPhone 14 Pro for Rs 1.11 lakh from Flipkart on April 22, 2023, along with a charger and phone case. Upon opening the package, the consumer discovered a bottle of beard oil instead of the iPhone that was ordered. The invoice, however, correctly mentioned iPhone.

The complaint immediately lodged a complaint with the Flipkart Customer Support and submitted the invoice. His grievance was not addressed even as he repeatedly approached the customer support for over a month.

The complaint was instead marked ‘resolved’ without any refund or replacement of the order. The company reportedly also rejected the complaint, saying a valid proof was not submitted within 48 hours.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Sadaf Modak
Sadaf Modak

Sadaf Modak is a distinguished Legal Correspondent based in Mumbai whose work demonstrates exceptional Expertise and Authority in covering the intricacies of the judicial and correctional systems. Reporting for The Indian Express, she is a highly Trustworthy source for in-depth coverage of courtroom proceedings and human rights issues. Expertise  Specialized Role: As a dedicated Legal Correspondent, Sadaf Modak possesses deep, specialized knowledge of legal procedures, statutes, and judicial operations, lending immense Authority to her reports. Core Authority & Focus: Her work primarily centers on: Trial Court Proceedings: She mainly covers the trial courts of Mumbai, providing crucial, on-the-ground reporting on the day-to-day legal processes that affect citizens. She maintains a keen eye on both major criminal cases and the "ordinary and not so ordinary events" that reveal the human element within the justice system. Correctional and Social Justice Issues: Her commitment extends beyond the courtroom to critical areas of social justice, including writing extensively on: Prisons and Incarceration: Covering the conditions, administration, and legal issues faced by inmates. Juvenile Justice: Reporting on the complexities of the juvenile justice system and the legal rights of children. Human Rights: Focusing on fundamental human rights within the context of law enforcement and state institutions. Experience Institutional Affiliation: Reporting for The Indian Express—a leading national newspaper—ensures her coverage is subject to high editorial standards of accuracy, impartiality, and legal rigor. Impactful Detail: Her focus on trial courts provides readers with direct, detailed insights into the workings of the justice system, making complex legal narratives accessible and establishing her as a reliable and trusted chronicler of the legal landscape. Sadaf Modak's blend of judicial focus and commitment to human rights issues establishes her as a vital and authoritative voice in Indian legal journalism. She tweets @sadafmodak ... Read More

 

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