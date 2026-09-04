Ordered graphics card worth Rs 1.98 lakh, got ‘1 kg detergent’, man wins Rs 30,000 payout

4 min readNew DelhiSep 4, 2026 07:00 AM IST
A district consumer commission in West Bengal directed an e-commerce platform, seller and other opposite parties to pay Rs 30,000 to a customer who ordered a computer graphics card worth Rs 1.98 lakh but claimed that he found a packet of detergent powder inside the delivered package.
President Asima Pal and member Balaka Chatterjee observed that though the opposite parties had subsequently refunded the entire amount after filing of the consumer complaint, the complainant had to make several communications seeking the return of his money.
“Documents show that the complainant made communication to the OPs number of times to get back his money but the OPs paid no heed to that communication. In our opinion such act of OPs caused mental pain and agony since the complainant had paid a huge amount,” the commission noted in its order dated August 12.
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Ordered graphics card, got detergent
According to the complainant, he had ordered a computer graphics card through the e-commerce platform by paying Rs 1.98 lakh. He alleged that on opening the package, he found a 1-kg packet of detergent powder instead of the graphics card. The complainant stated that he raised the issue with the e-commerce platform, however, the issue remained unresolved.
Feeling aggrieved, the complainant moved consumer commission seeking a refund and Rs 10 lakh compensation.
During the proceedings, the consumer produced documents including screenshots of the online order, the invoice, bank records, photographs of the package and detergent packet, and communications between the parties. The opposite parties did not appear before the commission despite service of notice, and the matter proceeded ex parte.
The entire amount was subsequently refunded after the consumer complaint had been filed. The commission said the refund lent merit to the complainant’s allegation that he had received the wrong product, though no refund order was required since the amount had already been credited to his account.
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‘The complainant has admitted that an amount of Rs 1,98,900 was credited to his account on 29.09.2025 . Statement of account shows that Rs 1,98,900 was credited on the a/c of the complainant that is subsequent to filing the instant case. However, such act of the OPs reveal that the allegation of the complainant regarding receiving wrong product has merit. Therefore, the complainant has successfully proved his case and entitled to relief’, the order read.
The commission, thus, directed the opposite parties, jointly and severally, to pay Rs 15,000 as compensation and Rs 15,000 towards litigation costs within 30 days.
Takeaway
Online marketplaces and sellers can still be held liable for deficiency in service when a consumer receives an item different from what was ordered and is forced to repeatedly pursue a refund. A refund made only after the consumer approaches the commission does not erase liability for the mental agony and litigation expenses caused by the delay and failure to promptly redress the grievance.
Consumers facing similar grievances may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states (West Bengal: 033–2252–0448) or dial the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.
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