Ordered graphics card worth Rs 1.98 lakh, got ‘1 kg detergent’, man wins Rs 30,000 payout

The complainant said that he was surprised to find a detergent packet inside the delivered box. (Image generated using AI)

A district consumer commission in West Bengal directed an e-commerce platform, seller and other opposite parties to pay Rs 30,000 to a customer who ordered a computer graphics card worth Rs 1.98 lakh but claimed that he found a packet of detergent powder inside the delivered package.

President Asima Pal and member Balaka Chatterjee observed that though the opposite parties had subsequently refunded the entire amount after filing of the consumer complaint, the complainant had to make several communications seeking the return of his money.

“Documents show that the complainant made communication to the OPs number of times to get back his money but the OPs paid no heed to that communication. In our opinion such act of OPs caused mental pain and agony since the complainant had paid a huge amount,” the commission noted in its order dated August 12.