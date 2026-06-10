Ordered dress on Instagram, got it 10 months later, consumer wins Rs 10,000 payout

The woman alleged that there was a ten month delay in delivery of the dress. (Image generated using AI)

A consumer commission in Kerala has directed an online clothing seller to refund the price of a dress ordered through Instagram and to pay compensation and costs amounting to Rs 10,000 after finding a 10-month delivery delay.

A bench comprising president Vinay Menon V, and members Vidya A, and Krishnankutty N K noted that such an inordinate delay is to be treated as a deficiency in service on the part of the opposite party.

“Such an inordinate delay is to be treated as deficiency inservice on the part of the opposite party since any consumer ordering for any product will expect delivery of the same within a reasonable time andhave the right to refuse the same if there is inordinate delay,” the consumer disputes redressal commission, Palakkad noted in its order dated May 15.