Ordered 10 units of ghee but ‘got only 8’, man wins Rs 16,000 from online platform

The commission examined the order records, complaint, and photographs of the parcel, which showed that the package contained eight rather than 10 units of ghee. (AI-generated image)

A consumer commission in Uttarakhand has held an e-commerce platform liable for deficiency in service after a man allegedly received only eight of the 10 units of ghee he had ordered. It directed the platform to refund Rs 889 and pay Rs 15,000 in damages and litigation costs to the customer.

President Gagan Kumar Gupta and members Amresh Rawat and Ranjan Goyal of the Haridwar District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission also found that the platform failed to properly address his repeated complaints regarding the shortage in delivery.

“Based on the analysis of the facts and documentary evidence, the bench is of the opinion that the opposite parties caused deficiency in service by supplying goods in lesser quantity than the amount paid by the complainant and by failing to resolve the complainant’s grievance,” the commission said on September 22.