Order to take back Gymkhana land ‘malicious’: club member’s plea in Delhi High Court

On May 22, the Land and Development Office under the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs wrote to the secretary of the club initiating the “re-entry and resumption of [the] premises” at 2 Safdarjung Road. (PTI Photo)

The Delhi High Court will hear on Tuesday a suit filed by Vijay Khurana, described as a longstanding member of the Delhi Gymkhana Club, asking the court to restrain the central government from taking back the land occupied by the elite, almost century-old club in the heart of Lutyens’ Delhi.

Khurana, who has claimed that he is “supported by over 500 other members” of the club, has described the government’s move as a “malicious and colourable exercise – the last in a series of acts…to gain control over the institution”.

On May 22, the Land and Development Office under the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs wrote to the secretary of the club initiating the “re-entry and resumption of [the] premises” at 2 Safdarjung Road.