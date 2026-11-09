Oral sale of a property does not confer any ownership rights, the Delhi High Court has held, dismissing an appeal filed by the wife, daughter, son and daughter-in-law of a deceased domestic worker who had challenged a trial court’s order directing them to hand over possession of the property.

Justice Neena Bansal Krishna, while upholding the trial court’s order on November 6, observed, “…it has been rightly held in the judgement that a mere alleged oral agreement, is incapable under law, to create any proprietary right in the suit property.” It was claimed that the male domestic worker had entered into an oral agreement with the owner to purchase the suit property.

Why court dismissed appeal

The plaintiff said her father had allowed the domestic worker, who has since died, to stay in the said property as a gratuitous licensee, since the worker had no fixed place and had to frequently change his rented accommodation.

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After the domestic worker’s death, when the plaintiff and her father asked his family members to vacate the flat, they refused, prompting her to file a civil suit seeking possession and other reliefs.

The family, however, claimed that the late domestic worker had entered into an oral agreement with the plaintiff’s father in 2003 to purchase the property for Rs 4 lakh. Under the alleged arrangement, Rs 1,750 was to be deducted from his monthly salary towards the sale consideration.

Justice Neena Bansal Krishna noted that there was nothing to prove that there existed any understanding between the parties regarding the property’s sale. Justice Neena Bansal Krishna noted that there was nothing to prove that there existed any understanding between the parties regarding the property’s sale.

The district court held the plaintiff entitled to be the owner of the suit property and granted a decree of possession. It also awarded the plaintiff a lump sum of Rs 3 lakh towards unauthorised use and occupation charges. Aggrieved, the domestic worker’s family moved the high court.

The high court observed that there was no evidence to prove that there ever existed any such understanding between the parties with regard to the sale of the suit property. It added that even otherwise, an alleged oral agreement cannot legally create any proprietary right on the suit property. The judge noted that no sale document was ever executed in favour of the domestic worker citing which he would claim ownership.

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The appellants had also stated that they had been contesting the suit for nearly eight years and were unable to appear since 2024 after their counsel died, and hence remained unaware of the later proceedings.

To this, the court said, “The Defendants all throughout had been appearing and they chose to stop appearing from 2024. However, if the Appellants had any grievance of not being able to appear and the Judgment being delivered ex-parte, the more appropriate remedy would have been to seek the setting-aside of the ex-parte Judgment under Order IX Rule 13 CPC, but that cannot be a ground to challenge the Judgment.”

Sole defence rejected

The court held that the district court’s judgment was based on reliable evidence and the sole defence of the appellants about the oral sale of the suit property does not confer any ownership on the appellants.

“The sole defence of the Appellants is the Oral Sale of the suit property, which even if accepted, does not confer any ownership on the Appellants. Likewise, mere long possession, does not create any right in the Appellants, to seek protection of their possession. Their defence, has been duly considered by the Appellate Court,” the court said, while dismissing the appeal.