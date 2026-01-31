‘Only to satisfy lust’: Calcutta High Court confirms man’s guilt for ‘luring, raping’ teen with marriage promise

Calcutta High Court rape verdict: The Calcutta High Court decided the man's plea against the conviction order as the "love affair" factor between the survivor and him came on record.

Written by: Jagriti Rai
5 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Jan 31, 2026 10:56 AM IST
rape case calcutta high courtCalcutta HC legal news: The Calcutta High Court was hearing a plea of a convict in a rape case. (Image generated using AI)
Make us preferred source on Google

Calcutta High Court news: The Calcutta High Court recently upheld the conviction of a man accused of a minor’s rape, observing that consent for sexual intercourse obtained through a “fraudulent promise” of marriage from the very inception constitutes a “misconception of fact”.

While acting on the man’s plea, Justice Chaitali Chatterjee Das said, “It is a clear case of deception from the beginning as the petitioner, being a married person only to satisfy his lust, assured the survivor, who was be of 19 or 20 years, illiterate and rustic village girl, made false promises to marry her if she could give him a child, and she believed the person.”

 

Justice Chaitali Chatterjee Das calcutta high court Justice Chaitali Chatterjee said that consent is not valid if given under a misconception of fact known to the accused. (Image enhanced using AI)

The order added that this kind of consent obtained by the accused cannot be said to be any consent because the survivor, from the very beginning, was under a misconception of fact that the accused intends to marry her; therefore, she had submitted to sexual intercourse with him.

Also Read | Calcutta High Court directs West Bengal government to hand over land in 9 border districts to BSF for fencing

Findings

  • There was a love affair between the survivor and the petitioner, and there was a consensual sexual relationship, but with the assurance to marry her, which was refused when she became pregnant.
  • The statement also disclosed that she voluntarily went to the house of the petitioner after she was called by him on those occasions.
  • The point to be considered is whether such consent of the victim was based on a misconception from the very inception or not.
  • The practitioner in his examination in chief only took the defence of innocence when the incriminating materials were placed before him.
  • When he refused to marry her, she could not confide in her parents “out of shame” and voluntarily surrendered herself to the man for love with the person who assured her of marriage.
  • It is clear that the survivor had sexual intercourse with the accused on the representation made by the accused that he would marry her.
  • This was a false promise held out by the accused, and had this promise not been given, she would not have permitted the accused to have sexual intercourse.
  • This was a false promise held out by the accused, and had this promise not been given, she would not have permitted the accused to have sexual intercourse.
  • Whether this amounts to consent or the accused obtained consent by playing fraud on her.
  • He also gave a wrist watch and assured to give money, and hence lured the lady to get attracted towards him.
  • It can also be seen that they cohabitate for four days, and also when the petitioner’s wife was not present.
  • There was a village salish and a talk of compromise, but the proprietor refused to pay the amount claimed.
  • The consent was based solely on the promise of marriage, and the behaviour of the petitioner was false from the beginning, and hence the consent was sunder misconception of fact and therefore was not a valid consent.
  • Medical injury was not essential since the examination was held a month later, when the victim already delivered a child.
    It is more than clear that the accused made a false promise that he would marry her and cohabited with her for four days, and after she conceived, he refused to marry her.
  • The intention of the accused right from the beginning was not bona fide, and the poor girl submitted to the lust of the accused, completely being misled by the accused, who made the promise of marriage if she gave him a child.
  • This kind of consent was taken by the accused with a clear intention not to fulfil the promise and persuaded the girl to believe that he was going to marry her, and obtained her consent for the sexual intercourse under a total misconception, and hence cannot be treated as a consent.
Also Read | ‘Person is child’: Why Calcutta High Court quashed a case against a juvenile who drove car with ‘Judge’ board and ‘blue beacon’

Background

  • The petitioner filed a plea against the trial court order, which held the petitioner guilty of the offence punishable under Section 376 (punishment for rape) of the IPC and sentenced the petitioner to imprisonment for seven years.
  • The legal proceedings began following a complaint lodged on January 1, 2006, by the mother of the survivor.
  • The mother alleged that the petitioner cohabited with her daughter with a promise to marry her without their knowledge, and she has been impregnated of five to six months later.
  • According to the prosecution, after knowing the fact, the de facto complainant and her family members requested the petitioner to marry her, but he refused such a proposal of marriage. Accordingly, the complaint was lodged.
  • The case was registered under Section 376 of the IPC, and on completion of the investigation, the charge-sheet was submitted against the petitioner.
  • The trial court, after considering the evidence and the argument advanced by the parties, passed the order of conviction against the petitioner.

Jagriti Rai
Jagriti Rai
twitter

Jagriti Rai works with The Indian Express, where she writes from the vital intersection of law, gender, and society. Working on a dedicated legal desk, she focuses on translating complex legal frameworks into relatable narratives, exploring how the judiciary and legislative shifts empower and shape the consciousness of citizens in their daily lives. Expertise Socio-Legal Specialization: Jagriti brings a critical, human-centric perspective to modern social debates. Her work focuses on how legal developments impact gender rights, marginalized communities, and individual liberties. Diverse Editorial Background: With over 4 years of experience in digital and mainstream media, she has developed a versatile reporting style. Her previous tenures at high-traffic platforms like The Lallantop and Dainik Bhaskar provided her with deep insights into the information needs of a diverse Indian audience. Academic Foundations: Post-Graduate in Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), India’s premier media training institute. Master of Arts in Ancient History from Banaras Hindu University (BHU), providing her with the historical and cultural context necessary to analyze long-standing social structures and legal evolutions. ... Read More

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Sharad Pawar NCP merger
“It seems the process will now be discontinued”: Sharad Pawar breaks silence on NCP reunification talk
Mayasabha
In Mayasabha, Rahil Anil Barve cloaks the world in smoke to veil what was always there
Karnataka teen cricket commentary
‘999 missed calls from Star Sports’: Teen from Karnataka compared to Harsha Bhogle, Ravi Shastri as his cricket commentary goes viral
Like it is for the India Class of 2026 now, the March of 2008 had held a lot of promise for Virat Kohli and his very talented team. (BCCI)
The under-19 World Cup when Little Virat Kohli changed the way India played cricket
ajit pawar plane crash, baramati, Ajit Pawar, ajit pawar, ajit pawar plane crash news, ajit pawar plane details, ajit pawar plane route, flight tracker, ajit pawar baramati flight, Indian express news, current affairs
In Baramati, a long goodbye — and winds of change
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Sharad Pawar NCP merger
“It seems the process will now be discontinued”: Sharad Pawar breaks silence on NCP reunification talk
Piyush Goyal, European Union (EU), India-EU FTA, india eu free trade agreement, free trade agreement (FTA), Indian express news, current affairs
EU deal goes beyond trade... can lift manufacturing: Piyush Goyal
Mayasabha
In Mayasabha, Rahil Anil Barve cloaks the world in smoke to veil what was always there
Catherine OHara passes away at 71
Catherine O’Hara dies at 71: Macaulay Culkin remembers on-screen 'mama', Dan Levy pays tribute to Schitt’s Creek co-star
Karnataka teen cricket commentary
‘999 missed calls from Star Sports’: Teen from Karnataka compared to Harsha Bhogle, Ravi Shastri as his cricket commentary goes viral
Cancer patient Lamborghini ride
Lamborghini turns 11-year-old cancer patient’s wish into reality; internet rallies to help him meet Dhoni
Like it is for the India Class of 2026 now, the March of 2008 had held a lot of promise for Virat Kohli and his very talented team. (BCCI)
The under-19 World Cup when Little Virat Kohli changed the way India played cricket
Sanju Samson India New Zealand
IND vs NZ | One wait ends, another begins: Sanju Samson in spotlight on his homecoming as India face New Zealand in series finale
ajit pawar plane crash, baramati, Ajit Pawar, ajit pawar, ajit pawar plane crash news, ajit pawar plane details, ajit pawar plane route, flight tracker, ajit pawar baramati flight, Indian express news, current affairs
In Baramati, a long goodbye — and winds of change
Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran addresses the media during the Economic Survey 2025-26 press conference, in New Delhi, Jan. 29, 2026.
Economic Survey says India’s potential GDP growth will rise, but key drivers show mixed record
chicken soup
The warmth that works: 4 reasons chicken soup is a trusted cold and flu remedy in winter
Mohanasankar Sivaprakasam
We are building the most detailed human brain maps in the world: IIT-Madras Prof Mohanasankar Sivaprakasam
Advertisement
Must Read
The under-19 World Cup when Little Virat Kohli changed the way India played cricket
Like it is for the India Class of 2026 now, the March of 2008 had held a lot of promise for Virat Kohli and his very talented team. (BCCI)
IND vs NZ | One wait ends, another begins: Sanju Samson in spotlight on his homecoming as India face New Zealand in series finale
Sanju Samson India New Zealand
Quick Comment | Novak Djokovic's statement of intent: He has legs, power, abilities to beat his young detractors
Novak Djokovic Australian Open
We are building the most detailed human brain maps in the world: IIT-Madras Prof Mohanasankar Sivaprakasam
Mohanasankar Sivaprakasam
Hidden for 136 years: Winter storms just unearthed a 19th-century ship on a New Jersey beach
ship
‘Godfather of AI’ Yann LeCun calls AGI overrated, says scaling AI won’t work
Speaking about the industry’s push toward agentic AI, LeCun warns that systems built without an understanding of the physical world and the consequences of their actions risk heading down a flawed path. (Image: YouTube/@PioneerWorks)
The warmth that works: 4 reasons chicken soup is a trusted cold and flu remedy in winter
chicken soup
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
‘999 missed calls from Star Sports’: Teen from Karnataka compared to Harsha Bhogle, Ravi Shastri as his cricket commentary goes viral
Karnataka teen cricket commentary
Lamborghini turns 11-year-old cancer patient’s wish into reality; internet rallies to help him meet Dhoni
Cancer patient Lamborghini ride
Truth behind viral video of woman ‘mocking’ ex-schoolmate for pizza delivery job; here’s what really happened
Woman ex-schoolmate pizza delivery job
Cars block ambulance on narrow Himachal road; dashcam video triggers civic sense debate
Cars block ambulance on narrow Himachal road
Melania Trump’s '$75 million' documentary sells just one ticket for London premiere
Melania Trump documentary
Jan 31: Latest News
Advertisement