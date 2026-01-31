‘Only to satisfy lust’: Calcutta High Court confirms man’s guilt for ‘luring, raping’ teen with marriage promise

Calcutta High Court news: The Calcutta High Court recently upheld the conviction of a man accused of a minor’s rape, observing that consent for sexual intercourse obtained through a “fraudulent promise” of marriage from the very inception constitutes a “misconception of fact”.

While acting on the man’s plea, Justice Chaitali Chatterjee Das said, “It is a clear case of deception from the beginning as the petitioner, being a married person only to satisfy his lust, assured the survivor, who was be of 19 or 20 years, illiterate and rustic village girl, made false promises to marry her if she could give him a child, and she believed the person.”