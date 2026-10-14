Online tailor ‘fails to return’ stitched outfits or fabric, Hyderabad woman wins Rs 70,000

A consumer commission in Hyderabad has directed an online tailoring platform to pay Rs 70,000 to a woman after it allegedly failed to deliver a blouse and two kurtis or return her fabric worth Rs 10,000, which its designer had collected from her home for stitching. The commission noted that the company had collected the fabric and could not demand payment for the tailoring service without delivering the stitched outfits to the customer.

President M Ramgopal Reddy, along with members J Shyama and D Sreedevi, was hearing the woman’s complaint against the platform after she availed its doorstep tailoring service in 2024 but never received the outfits or her fabric.

“We are of the opinion that there is deficiency in services on the part of the opposite party for handing over the stitched outfits within time as agreed at the time of collecting fabric from the complainant,” the commission said on September 29.

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‘No response from company’

The woman claimed that she availed a doorstep tailoring service from the company on March 18, 2024. The designer assigned to the complainant visited her residence, took measurements, and confirmed the order for a blouse and two kurtis. The woman added that fabrics worth Rs 10,000 were taken by the designer, with a specified turnaround time of two weeks for the completion and delivery of the finished products.

However, according to the woman, after two weeks, she made multiple attempts to contact the designer as well as the customer helpline of the platform, starting from April 2024 but got no response.

The woman then sent a legal notice and finally filed a complaint before the commission. She was represented by advocate Keerthi Sachin.

Platform’s defence

The tailoring platform, through advocate C H Jayakrishna, submitted that it is an online tailor created to help women customise their clothing. It added that since the complainant failed to fulfil the payment as per the terms and conditions mentioned on the website, the order could not be confirmed and processed by the company. It argued that the order could not be confirmed or processed without the required advance payment of Rs 3,719.

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It added that the platform informed the complainant that until and unless the payment for the said services was not honoured, the order could not be processed. The lawyer said that the complainant failed to comply with the payment requirement and filed this complaint in an attempt to shift the blame on the company.

The company also claimed that its team had reached out to the complainant in August 2025 through email, reiterating their stance that since the complainant failed to make the advanced payment amounting to 100 per cent of the order value, the order was never confirmed and it was kept on hold. It claimed that the fabric remained untouched and that it was willing to return it to her.

‘Duty to complete work’

The commission found that the company had sent the said email to the complainant in August 2025, after the present complaint was filed. It noted that the platform’s designer had collected fabric at the complainant’s residence and held that it is the “duty” of the platform to complete the stitching work and hand over the same to the complainant at her residence, and then, only after it should receive the charges.

It emphasised that the platform cannot ask for payment of the charges without delivering the outfits. The commission also found that the platform had not returned the fabric even after the complaint was filed, nor had it deposited the material before the commission.

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“Therefore, the condition of the fabric available with the opposite party (tailoring platform) was not shown with any evidence by the opposite party,” it noted.

The commission further observed that although the company claimed it was willing to return the fabric, it had not taken steps to do so. “The act of the opposite party clearly establishes the deficiency in services on the part of the opposite party,” it added.

Accordingly, the commission directed the platform to pay Rs 10,000 towards costs of the fabric and Rs 50,000 towards compensation for causing inconvenience and mental agony to the complainant. The commission also directed the platform to pay Rs 10,000 towards costs within 45 days.

Takeaway

This ruling highlights that a service provider must fulfil its obligations towards customers and cannot indefinitely retain their belongings without completing the service or returning the material.

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Aggrieved consumers may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states (Telangana: 0771-2582902) or call the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.

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