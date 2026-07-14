Online seller denies refund for returned shoes, engineer wins Rs 14,000 payout

The consumer commission noted that the complainant allegedly bought the Skechers shoes to attend a job-related meeting in 2025.

Written by: Richa Sahay
4 min readNew DelhiJul 14, 2026 02:11 PM IST
amazon shoes online seller refund payoutAccording to the complaint, the shoes were delivered on September 23, 2025, but the product received did not match the reference image displayed on the platform. (AI-generated image)
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A district consumer forum in Kerala recently held Amazon Seller Services liable for deficiency in service after a customer returned a pair of shoes that did not match the product description, but was denied a refund because the seller allegedly did not receive the returned item. The commission directed the company to refund the product price of Rs 1,945 and pay the buyer Rs 12,000 towards compensation and litigation costs.

President Ravi Susha, along with members Molykutty Mathew and Sajeesh K P, was hearing a complaint filed by Anima M, an engineer, who alleged that she received a product different from what she had ordered on the online platform.

“After receiving notice, the opposite party (Amazon) did not appear before the commission and did not prove its defence. So the opposite party is directly bound to redress the grievances caused to the complainant. Therefore, we hold that the opposite party is liable to refund Rs 1945.30 to the complainant, along with Rs 8,000 as compensation for mental agony caused to the complainant and Rs 4,000 as litigation cost,” the June 30 order read.

‘Lost job offer’

The complainant stated that she was working as an engineer at a reputed firm and had ordered a pair of black Skechers men’s casual shoes through the online platform on September 22, 2025, paying Rs 1,945.30 through GPay. She also purchased other items, taking the total order value to around Rs 5,200.

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According to the complaint, the shoes were delivered on September 23, 2025, but the product received did not match the reference image displayed on the platform. She claimed that while she had ordered black shoes, the pair delivered had a white sole and differed from the advertised product. She allegedly returned the item the next day.

It was added that the Amazon seller agreed to refund the amount within one week. However, later the seller was allegedly not ready to refund the amount to the complainant, stating that the returned item was missing and was not received by them.

The complainant said she is an engineer and had planned to attend a meeting in Bengaluru on September 30, 2025, for a new job offer, but she lost the offer due to the company’s wrong attitude. She moved the commission, claiming that the seller’s action caused her mental agony and financial loss, and accused them of deficiency of service and unfair trade practice.

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The commission noted that Amazon received notice of the proceedings but neither appeared before it nor filed a written version, following which it was proceeded against ex parte. It also noted that the woman did not provide any documentary evidence of her alleged loss of job opportunity.

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The commission directed the seller to refund Rs 1,945 as the value of the product to the complainant, along with Rs 8,000 as compensation for mental agony caused to the complainant and Rs 4,000 as litigation cost within 30 days.

Significance of ruling

The ruling highlights that online marketplaces and sellers cannot refuse refunds without substantiating their claims, particularly when consumers are able to show that they returned a product that did not match the description or images displayed on the platform.

For consumer-related grievances, individuals may contact the consumer helpline in their respective states and union territories (Kerala: 1800-425-1550) or call the National Consumer Helpline at 1915 for assistance.

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Richa Sahay
Richa Sahay

Richa Sahay is a Legal Correspondent for The Indian Express, where she focuses on simplifying the complexities of the Indian judicial system. A law postgraduate, she leverages her advanced legal education to bridge the gap between technical court rulings and public understanding, ensuring that readers stay informed about the rapidly evolving legal landscape. Expertise Advanced Legal Education: As a law postgraduate, Richa possesses the academic depth required to interpret intricate statutes and constitutional nuances. Her background allows her to provide more than just summaries; she offers context-driven analysis of how legal changes impact the average citizen. Specialized Beat: She operates at the intersection of law and public policy, focusing on: Judicial Updates: Providing timely reports on orders from the Supreme Court of India and various High Courts. Legal Simplification: Translating dense "legalese" into accessible, engaging narratives without sacrificing factual accuracy. Legislative Changes: Monitoring new bills, amendments, and regulatory shifts that shape Indian society. ... Read More

 

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